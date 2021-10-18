KMAland Football
(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland teams are ranked, but there was little movement in the latest state rankings released by Radio Iowa. 

Harlan is still No. 1 in Class 3A while Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr, CAM, Lenox and Audubon are also ranked. 

CLASS 8-PLAYER

2. CAM (same)

7. Lenox (same)

8. Audubon (same)

CLASS A 

5. Logan-Magnolia (same)

10. Mount Ayr (same) 

CLASS 1A

3. Underwood (same)

CLASS 3A

1. Harlan (same)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)

CLASS 4A 

4. Lewis Central (same) 

