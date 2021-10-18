(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland teams are ranked, but there was little movement in the latest state rankings released by Radio Iowa.
Harlan is still No. 1 in Class 3A while Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr, CAM, Lenox and Audubon are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
2. CAM (same)
7. Lenox (same)
8. Audubon (same)
CLASS A
5. Logan-Magnolia (same)
10. Mount Ayr (same)
CLASS 1A
3. Underwood (same)
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan (same)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
CLASS 4A
4. Lewis Central (same)