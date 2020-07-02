(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia baseball squad has found many ways to find victories on their way to a 6-2 start.
"We're ready to roll," Coach Kurtis Hinkel said. "We've kind of been battle-tested a little bit and ready for the postseason. I'm happy with where we are at it. I think we are sitting OK."
The Panthers set the tone for their 2019 season by opening it with a convincing 8-2 victory over Treynor -- who entered the season as the favorite to win the Western Iowa Conference. They followed that victory with wins over West Monona, IKM-Manning, AHSTW, Tri-Center and Missouri Valley. Three of those wins have come by one run.
They have shown the ability to plate runs with victories by scores of 16-15 and 11-1 while also being able to rely on pitching when needed, which was evident in their 2-1 14-inning victory over Tri-Center and a 3-2 win over Missouri Valley. Coach Hinkel has been most impressed with how his team has handled close games.
"It's nice to know that we can go into those and the guys don't flinch," Hinkel said. "They've overcome some adversity to come out on top. Their expectations are to win. When you start dropping those, your mentality gets questioned. I don't think anyone is questioning our mentality."
Senior Dylan Cunard has spearheaded Lo-Ma's efforts this season. Cunard is currently hitting .433 with four RBI. He's also been stellar on the bump with a 1.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts during 20 1/3 innings of action. Tre Melby and Joe Hedger have joined Cunard on the bump to form a stout trio.
Melby currently boasts a 1.31 ERA with 24 strikeouts and has held opponents to a .119 batting average in 16 innings. Hedger has tossed 13 2/3 innings with a 1.54 ERA and nine strikeouts.
"Our pitching has been really consistent for us," Hinkel said. "Those three guys are tough to score runs on and they have been all year. They've been kind of the pieces we've been missing the past few years."
Offensively, Barret Pitt, Colton Hanlon, Brody West, Jacob Fetter and Kaleb Hatcher have been in the lineup.
"Our bats are alive enough to keep us in most things," Hinkel said.
Logan-Magnolia will open the postseason in nine days against Woodbine and will conclude the regular season with Riverside and Boyer Valley. Coach Hinkel likes the way his team is playing as the calendar turns to July.
"Nothing too crazy we need to shore up," he said. "Obviously we need to touch base and stay fresh on little things, but we've got to keep showing up and making sure we are taking things one step at a time and try to keep moving on."
The complete interview with Coach Hinkel can be heard below.