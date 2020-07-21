(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia Panthers have won in multiple ways this season. Their next would put them into the state tournament for the first time in school history.
"The boys have just played really well all-year long so far," Coach Kurtis Hinkel said. "We've kind of done in different areas. We are really happy with the way they've done things. Us as a coaching staff are really proud of the way they've handled things."
Logan-Magnolia (11-2) has flexed their muscles in different ways this season. During the regular season, they won games by scores of 16-15 and 13-2 while also being able to embark in pitcher's duels with 2-1 and 3-2 victories on back-to-back nights at the end of June.
The win by any means necessary formula has continued to ring true for the Panthers in the postseason with victories over Woodbine, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Boyer Valley by respective scores of 10-6, 6-4 and 5-3.
"It doesn't matter how you do it," Hinkel said. "Win and move on, and that's what we've done."
While the Panthers have shown the ability to plate runs, Hinkel feels his team's strength has been on the bump with the three-headed monster of Dylan Cunard, Joe Hedger and Tre Melby.
"Our pitching has been pretty solid," he said. "It's been fun to watch guys putting the ball over the plate and watching our defense work. It's been the thing that's worked. They're not big strikeout guys. They let our defense work."
Cunard has posted a 3.13 ERA and fanned 31 batters on his way to a 7-0 record. Melby is 1-0 on the year with a 1.67 ERA while Hedger is 1-1 with a 1.36 ERA and 19 strikeouts.
"All three of them are throwing strikes, and that's half the battle," Hinkel said. "Joe's biggest strength is throwing strikes and throwing a lot of pitches that look the same, but aren't the same. Dylan mixes up the curveball and changeup. Tre has a little gas he can throw, he also locates a nice little curveball. He does a nice job."
The Panthers' offense has been paced by Cunard (.429, 8 RBI), Barret Pitt (.366, 6 RBI), Colton Hanlon (.348, 16 RBI), Jacob Fetter (.308, 6 RBI), Joe Hedger (.250, 11 RBI) and Kaleb Hatcher have all been key pieces to the Panthers' efficient offense, which is currently hitting .286 on the year.
Logan-Magnolia has never qualified for the state baseball tournament, but they can change that Tuesday with a substate final victory over Kingsley-Pierson (14-2), who enters the contest ranked No. 8 by Radio Iowa.
"You don't get this far without being a really solid team," Hinkel said. "We don't know much about them. We know they're going to be tough."
Lo-Ma is hoping they can rely on a similar recipe -- their pitching -- to get the victory.
"We've got to show up, throw strikes and play defense," Hinkel said. "Just stay focused on this one and see what happens."
Trevor Maeder will be in Carroll with the call of Logan-Magnolia/Kingsley-Pierson on the KMAX-Stream online at kmaland.com.
The complete interview with Coach Hinkel can be heard below.