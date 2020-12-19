(Underwood) -- Logan-Magnolia edged Harrison County foe Missouri Valley to claim another team title at Saturday's Western Iowa Conference Meet.
The Panthers scored 210 points, seven more than the Big Reds.
"I'm really happy," 145-pound champion Wyatt Reisz said about the team title. "Everybody fought for it."
Reisz was one of five individual champions for the Panthers along with his brother Briar (152), Hagen Heistand (132), Gavin Maguire (160) and Rex Johnsen (285).
Maguire's title came dominantly, pinning AHSTW'S Garrison Gettler in the second period. Maguire notched three pins Saturday, two of which took less than 30 seconds.
"I was just getting to my shots and keeping them off my legs," Maguire said.
Johnsen's dominant title at 285 pounds clinched the team title for Lo-Ma, as his pin came over Missouri Valley's Connor Murray and proved to be a pivotal swing in the team race.
"I came out here to have fun, wrestle and stick to my offense," Johnsen said.
Jacob Downey (106), Tarick Rowe (113) and Sean Thompson (126) were runner-ups for Lo-Ma.
Missouri Valley crowned three champions, starting with freshman Eli Becerra's crown at 106 pounds.
"I wrestled kinda sloppy in my first match, but I cleaned it up," Becerra said. "I felt pretty good with how I did."
The title for Becerra was the most recent dominant, and surprising, showing of his freshman campaign.
"I was hoping to just start varsity and do good, but it's gone better than I thought it would," Becerra said of his first year of high school wrestling.
While Becerra's title came as a freshman, seasoned veteran teammate Fred Veatch also took home a conference crown, doing so at 138 pounds with a pin over Danny Kinsella (Treynor).
"It means a lot to me," Veatch said about his conference title. "One of my short-term goals was to win WIC. I'm just happy to accomplish it."
Veatch's success came Saturday in large part to his infinity with locking cradles, which ultimately led him to victory.
"It was the first move that I learned," Veatch said. "I just stuck with it. It's helped me out a lot."
Gage Clausen (170) was also a champion for the Big Reds. Eric McIlnay was a runner-up.
Underwood finished third as a team and crowned two champions -- Stevie Barnes (126) and Chris Gardner (220).
Barnes defeated Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) by 5-0 decision in a state-ranked final.
"It was a good day," Barnes said. "I've been training hard, keeping my feet moving and getting to my angles. That's what I've been focusing on. It really helped."
Treynor finished fourth as a team. The Cardinals took one individual champion home with them thanks to Corey Coleman's dominant showing at 195 pounds.
"It means quite a bit," Coleman said of winning the conference title. "I try to just put it all there."
Coleman's title match was a wild one, pinning Audubon's Cooper Nielsen after a flurry of points and a mad scramble.
"It started off pretty good," Coleman said of his title match. "I tried some far-fetched stuff and almost got myself pinned. In the end, it all worked out."
Riverside finished fifth as a team. They had one champion -- Jace Rose -- at 120 pounds.
AHSTW's Eli Collins won his three-man 113-pound bracket to ensure that the Vikings would secure a conference title.
Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg kept a WIC title in the family, notching a title at 182 pounds and joining his older brother Bryson as a conference champion.
The younger Freeberg wasted no time in his championship bout, pinning Audubon's Javyn Bladt in 1:17.
"He got an early shot, I got good defense on it, got him to his back and pinned him," Freeberg said.
Audubon finished eighth in the team standings and did not have a champion. However, they were paced by runner-up performances from Bladt and Nielsen.
The list of champions, team results and video interviews from Becerra, Barnes, Veatch, Reisz, Maguire, Freeberg, Coleman and Johnsen can be viewed below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
113: Eli Collins (AHSTW)
120: Jace Rose (Riverside)
126: Stevie Barnes (Underwood)
132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)
138: Fred Veatch (Missouri Valley)
145: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia)
170: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley)
182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center)
195: Corey Coleman (Treynor)
220: Chris Gardner (Underwood)
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)
TEAM SCORES
1. Logan-Magnolia (210)
2. Missouri Valley (203)
3. Underwood (152)
4. Treynor (144)
5. Riverside (135)
6. AHSTW (121)
7. Tri-Center (78)
8. Audubon (48)