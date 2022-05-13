(Audubon) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and CAM boys highlighted the action in Audubon with district titles at Thursday’s Class 1A state qualifying track meet.
The Lo-Ma girls scored 112 points and won three events. Courtney Sporrer had a role in two of those qualifications. The Morningside commit finished first in the 400 (1:01.97) and anchored the champion 4x800 (10:30.15) team with Greylan Hornbeck, Haedyn Hall and Madison Sporrer.
“Overall, our 4x800 could have had a better time,” she said. “I was happy with my 400.”
Sporrer sealed the Panthers’ 4x800 qualification by overcoming an eight-second deficit in her first lap.
“I saw the IKM-Manning girl in front,” she said. “When I see someone in front of me, I just get them right away.”
The Panthers also qualified in the shuttle hurdle relay with Kiera Hochstein, Addyson Monico, Samantha Yoder and Abby Czarnecki. The quartet posted a 1:09.93 – the fifth-best time in 1A this season.
Woodbine was second in the team standings with 92 points. The Tigers had only one automatic qualifier: Addison Erickson in the long jump. Erickson jumped 15-09.00 to win the title.
“It means a lot,” Erickson said. “I didn’t think this would happen at the start of the season. But as the season progressed, I thought this was in reach. We worked on a lot of landing drills, and that helped.”
Alta-Aurelia and Newell-Fonda finished third and fourth in the team standings, while Audubon completed the top five.
The host Wheelers tallied 73 points and sent four events to the Blue Oval. Each event had one constant: senior Hannah Thygesen.
Thygesen took first in the 800 (2:28.78), and joined Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Steckler in the winning 4x400 (4:17.90), sprint medley (1:54.09) and distance medley (4:25.60) relays.
“This was my last night on this track,” Thygesen said. “This means everything to me. The girls are awesome. We push each other to the fullest.”
Thygesen and her teammates were the favorites in their relay titles, but her 800 title was a mild surprise as Thygesen entered the race with the third-fastest time.
“I knew this was my last chance,” she said. “I just went for it because I wanted it pretty bad. In the last 250 (meters), I just gave it all I got.”
CAM finished fifth in the team standings. Mallory Behnken was their only automatic qualifier with a win in the discus (112-00).
Glidden-Ralston scored 47 points on Thursday, including 30 from Vanessa Koehler.
Koehler showed off her wheels with championships in the 100 (13.53), 200 (27.71) and 100 hurdles (16.47).
“I’m happy with it,” Koehler said about her night. “I had some nerves coming in because I didn’t know what to expect. I had to keep my head in my lane and focus on what I needed to do. I did that well.”
Koehler’s 200 win might have been the night’s most entertaining race as she nipped CAM’s Jenna Wheatley by seven hundredths of a second to take first.
“I knew I didn’t run the strongest on the curve, so I turned the corner and ran hard on the home stretch,” Koehler said. “I went hard until the end. That’s how I got it.”
IKM-Manning was seventh in the team standings while Boyer Valley finished ninth and Ar-We-Va was 10th. Griswold, Exira-EHK and Coon Rapids-Bayard finished 11th, 12th and 14th, respectively.
Check out the full interviews with Koehler, Sporrer, Erickson and Thygesen below.
CAM highlighted the boys action with 119 points and automatically qualified four events for the Blue Oval.
Senior Lane Spieker won the 100 (11.44) and 200 (23.30) and was the third leg on the Cougars’ winning sprint medley relay (1:38.00).
“Individually, I’ve felt good all year,” Spieker said. “I knew I had a good chance. Overall, it was a good night.”
Teammate Cale Maas joined Spieker on the sprint medley and won the 400 (52.11). Gabe Rouse and Jack Follmann were also on the sprint medley quartet.
Newell-Fonda claimed second in the team standings while Coon Rapids-Bayard finished third.
The Crusaders had only one champion – the 4x100 squad of Easton Hays, Raiden Doty, Omarion Floyd and Gabe Obert in 44.85.
IKM-Manning finished fourth with 71.50 points, led by Caden Keller’s championship in the 800.
Keller’s 800 came after a runner-up finish in the 3200.
“I didn’t do well in the two-mile,” Keller said. “I wanted to prove that I could run faster. For the last 150 meters, I got boxed but got around it. I’m expecting nothing at state, but I hope to get top 15.”
IKM-Manning also won the 4x800 with Hunter Smith, Lane Sams, Reed Hinners and Jaxon Doyel in 8:53.53.
Logan-Magnolia’s sweep of the throwing events propelled the Panthers to a fifth-place day. Tru Melby won the discus (164-04), and Grant Brix won the shot put (47-07.50).
Audubon’s Gavin Smith ensured the Wheelers have a presence at the Blue Oval in the final year under long-time head coach Monte Riebhoff.
Smith set a personal record in the 400 hurdles (55.83) and partnered with Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Carter Andreasen in the shuttle hurdle (1:02.61).
“I started out a little slow,” Smith said about his 400-hurdle performance. “I coasted to start, but I got loose and stayed smooth through the last three hurdles.”
Smith narrowly missed a third automatic qualification but finished second in the 110 hurdles to Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock (15.36). Kock – a runner-up in that event last season – added a high jump title on Thursday with a leap of 6-03.00.
“It was an amazing night,” Kock said. “I felt good all day. Then I came here and proved it.”
Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan was also a two-time champion thanks to a sweep in the distance races.
Heffernan ran 4:42.68 in the 1600 and 10:15.85 in the 3200 to stamp his tickets to the Blue Oval.
“I knew in the mile that I had to go out hard,” Heffernan said. “If I go out hard, people can’t keep up with me.”
Heffernan’s double led the Bulldogs to a ninth-place showing in the team standings. Audubon, Woodbine and Ar-We-Va finished in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
West Harrison was 11th, followed by Exira-EHK in 12th, Glidden-Ralston in 13th and Griswold in 14th.
KMA Sports spoke with Keller, Heffernan, Smith, Kock and Spieker. Check out those interviews below.