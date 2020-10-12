(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team will look to repeat as Western Iowa Conference champions Monday evening when they partake in the annual conference meet.
It has been a year of transition for the Panthers, but they are making the most of it, after many graduations from last year's squad, which won a second consecutive Class 1A title.
"It's gone really well," Coach Kelli Kersten said. "We've had some new runners that have never been out before and they've done really well. We have several returners that did well last year, too, but weren't able to make the varsity team. They've just been improving every week and doing what we want them to do."
While many of the faces from Lo-Ma's dominant reign are gone, Kersten says she can still see that this year's team carries that expectation.
"They have that mindset that they need to do well," she said. "They push each other in practice. You have that expectation and they want to keep that tradition going and keep building."
Courtney Sporrer has asserted herself as the leader of Lo-Ma's squad this season after being a key cog in their last two state title runs. Sporrer is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches and has yet to finish worse than second at any meet this season.
"She's done a really good job of taking over that leadership position," Kersten said of Sporrer.
Mya Moss has posted a top 10 in every meet while Greylan Hornbeck, Kiera Hochstein, Eowyn Seick and Marissa Brenden have also been vital to the Panthers' lineup.
The Panthers will compete in Monday afternoon's Western Iowa Conference meet, where they will look for another conference crown, but this year's quest figures to be much harder.
AHSTW, Missouri Valley and Tri-Center are all likely to be among the threats for Lo-Ma's title reign.
"We always have a really tough conference," Kersten said. "We've got different goals individually as a team. I think if we can reach our individual goals, we will definitely reach our team goals, but we'd like to win it, but we will have to run really well to accomplish that."
Trevor Maeder will be in Missouri Valley providing updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). The complete interview with Coach Kersten can be heard below.