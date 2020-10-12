(Missouri Valley) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and Missouri Valley boys nabbed the team titles while Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge and Treynor's Cole Dooley were the individual champions at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet.
In the girls race, Pogge captured her third consecutive conference title with a time of 20:19, 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Courtney Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia).
"This conference has a lot of talented runners, so it feels great, especially in my senior year," Pogge said.
The final round of Pogge's hat trick is perhaps the sweetest for her, given the adversity she faced this year after suffering mononucleosis and complications from the virus.
"For anything in life, you're going to have to come back," she said. "I was nervous, I just started off slow and checked my heart rate and I was fine."
Pogge -- the defending Class 1A state champion -- has been working excessively to get back to where she was before her hiatus. If Monday's performance is any indication, she is well on her way.
"I'm trying to get back where I was," she said. "It's going to be difficult, but I'm going to keep trying."
Pogge's performance paced Tri-Center's third-place finish as a team. Kyla and Karis Corrin also medaled for the Trojans with respective finishes of 9th and 12th.
While Pogge won the individual title, Sporrer's runner-up finish proved to be the difference-maker for Logan-Magnolia in the team race, as the Panthers edged AHSTW by two points for their fourth consecutive conference crown.
"It feels really good," Sporrer said. "We lost some really good girls and haven't beat AHSTW this whole year. We finally got them today."
Mya Moss (8th), Kiera Hochstein (14th) and Greylan Hornbeck (15th) also medaled for Lo-Ma.
AHSTW's runner-up finish was paced by medalist performances from Julia Kock (5th), Chloe Falkena (6th) and Holly Hoepner (10th).
Other medalists included Treynor's Clara Teigland (3rd), Underwood's Georgia Paulson (4th) and Jordyn Reimer (13th) and Audubon's Grace Slater (7th) and Hannah Thygesen (11th).
In the boys race, Treynor's Cole Dooley captured the individual title in a time of 17:42.80.
"I knew it was going to be a pretty good conference this year," Dooley said. "We've got a really good senior class. I just wanted to take it and kept going the whole race. My plan was to stick with whoever was in first, but I wasn't comfortable with that pace, so I just made my own pace."
Dooley's conference crown makes him the third different Treynor runner to claim the conference crown in as many years. He joins Derrick Thompson (2019) and Jerry Jorgenson (2018) as recent WIC champions from Treynor.
Dooley was joined on the figurative medal stand by teammate Mason Yochum, who finished eighth.
"I've had a lot of great runners before me," Dooley said.
Underwood sophomore Gable Porter finished in the runner-up position with a time of 18:12.98.
"It was pretty fun," Porter said. "The flats made it more challenging for me because my legs are so much shorter than everybody, but the hills helped because I like running hills."
Bryce Patten also medaled for the Eagles with an 11th-place finish.
The host Missouri Valley claimed the team title, beating IKM-Manning by five points.
The Big Reds were paced in the championship performance by a third-place finish from Cody Gilpin.
"We've been thinking about it all year," Gilpin said of the team title. "We just really wanted it. It feels great to meet that goal. It's amazing."
Brek Boruff, Will Gutzmer and Jackson Hustak also medaled for Mo. Valley with respective finishes of sixth, 10th and 14th.
IKM-Manning medaled four en route to a runner-up finish. Quentin Dreyer placed fourth while Connor Keller, Caden Keller and Lane Sams were 12th, 13th and 15th, respectively.
Other medalists in the boys race included Tri-Center's Brett McGee (5th) and Sean McGee (9th) and Riverside's Ben Schroder (7th).
Complete interviews with Gilpin, Porter, Sporrer, Pogge and Dooley can be viewed below. Complete results can be viewed here.