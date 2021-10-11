(Manning) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls won their fifth consecutive Western Iowa Conference crown while the Missouri Valley boys made it two in a row on Monday.
On the girls side, Lo-Ma's grip on the conference remained firm with another 1-2 finish from the Sporrer sisters: Courtney and Madison, who finished first and second, respectively.
"Overall, I think it went pretty good," Courtney said. "Like normal, Madison was right behind."
The older Sporrer ran a 19.20, edging her sister by one second.
"I really wanted to stay with Courtney," Madison said. "I'm just proud of myself for staying with her."
The conference title was a long time coming for Courtney, who finished behind former Tri-Center standout Peyton Pogge multiple times.
"It feels good," she said. "I'm glad I could finally take that spot."
The Panthers scored 27 points and had four runners in the top 10 -- Greylan Hornbeck (sixth) and Mariah Nolting (10th). Haedyn Hall also medaled with an 11th-place showing for the 1A No. 1 Panthers.
"Last year, we weren't sure if we were going to win (WIC)," Courtney said. "After last year, we want to keep that streak going."
Tri-Center's Quincy Schneckloth, IKM-Manning's Emily Albertsen and Audubon's Stefi Beisswenger completed the top five. Tri-Center's Kyla Corrin (seventh), Rylie Knop (eighth), Tri-Center's Jaden Franke (ninth), Audubon's Hannah Thygesen (12th), Underwood's Georgia Paulson (13th), AHSTW's Ellie Peterson (14th) and IKM-Manning's Reagan Garrison (15th) also medaled.
Tri-Center finished second in the team standings while Audubon was third and AHSTW in fourth.
In the boys race, Missouri Valley repeated while Underwood's Bryce Patten ran to a conference crown in 17:09.
"It feels good," Patten said. "I came in knowing I'd need to set the pace."
Patten attributes his success to his offseason work and his recent races on hilly courses.
"We've been running at Woodbine and Audubon, which are also hilly," he said. "Our coaches did a good job of getting me ready. I just had to go out there, run my race and stick with it for the first three miles."
Patten finished 15 seconds ahead of IKM-Manning's Caden Keller, who posted second in 17:24.
"There was no way I was going to beat him (Bryce)," he said. "I was just glad I could keep up with him. I wanted to attack the hills well and stride on the downhills."
Cody Gilpin paced Missouri Valley's team championship with a third-place day, while teammates Brek Boruff (fifth), Will Gutzmer (seventh) and Jacob Hoden (15th) also medaled for the Big Reds, who scored 46 points.
Tri-Center finished second with 69 points behind an eighth-place finish from Sean McGee.
Mason Yochum took fourth to lead Treynor to a fourth-place finish. Riverside's Mason McCready (sixth), Treynor's John Ross Biederman (ninth), IKM-Manning's Lane Sams (10th), Riverside's Eric Duhahek (11th), AHSTW's Caleb Hatch (12th), Underwood's Blake Allen (13th) and Audubon's Jackson Deist (14th) also medaled.
Click below to view interviews with Keller, Patten and the Sporrer sisters.