Courtney Sporrer

(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls are the new No. 1 team in Class 1A, according to the IATC's weekly rankings. 

The Panthers are one of eight ranked Class 1A programs from KMAland. In total, 14 KMAland programs are ranked. View those full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 4A 

1. Sioux City North (Boys)

CLASS 3A

6. Harlan (Girls)

10. Glenwood (Boys)

12. Glenwood (Girls)

15. Bishop Heelan (Girls) 

CLASS 2A 

10. Clarinda (Girls)

CLASS 1A

1. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)

5. Central Decatur (Boys)

8. St. Albert (Boys)

12. Central Decatur (Girls)

13. Missouri Valley (Boys)

14. Woodbine (Boys), St. Albert (Girls) 

18. Tri-Center (Girls)

