Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.