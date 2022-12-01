Logan-Magnolia Panthers

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia is up one spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings.

The same nine teams that were ranked to open the year are also ranked this week. Check out the area teams that are ranked below or the complete list linked here

CLASS 1A 

6. Woodbine (same)

7. Stanton (same)

8. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)

10. East Mills (same)

CLASS 2A 

4. Underwood (same)

5. Treynor (same)

12. Logan-Magnolia (up 1)

CLASS 3A 

None

CLASS 4A 

2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (down 1)

9. Lewis Central (same)

CLASS 5A 

None

