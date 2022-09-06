Logan-Magnolia Panthers

(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls are the new top-ranked team in the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches' Class 1A rankings. 

Woodbine is the highest-ranked boys team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

1. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)

4. Woodbine (Boys)

6. Martensdale-St. Marys (Girls)

10. IKM-Manning (Boys)

11. St. Albert (Boys)

11. Woodbine (Girls)

12. IKM-Manning (Girls)

13. Boyer Valley (Girls) 

20. Central Decatur (Girls) 

CLASS 2A 

10. Clarinda (Girls)

CLASS 3A 

6. Glenwood (Boys)

8. Glenwood (Girls)

11. Lewis Central (Boys)

12. Atlantic (Girls)

15. Bishop Heelan (Girls)

CLASS 4A

12. Sioux City North (Boys) 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.