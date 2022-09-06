(KMAland) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls are the new top-ranked team in the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches' Class 1A rankings.
Woodbine is the highest-ranked boys team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
1. Logan-Magnolia (Girls)
4. Woodbine (Boys)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (Girls)
10. IKM-Manning (Boys)
11. St. Albert (Boys)
11. Woodbine (Girls)
12. IKM-Manning (Girls)
13. Boyer Valley (Girls)
20. Central Decatur (Girls)
CLASS 2A
10. Clarinda (Girls)
CLASS 3A
6. Glenwood (Boys)
8. Glenwood (Girls)
11. Lewis Central (Boys)
12. Atlantic (Girls)
15. Bishop Heelan (Girls)
CLASS 4A
12. Sioux City North (Boys)