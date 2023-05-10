(Logan) -- The week of regional girls golf has arrived and Logan-Magnolia is looking to make some noise in the postseason.
The Panthers have had a bit of a rollercoaster season, but they’re feeling confident as regionals approach.
“Our girls started out super strong at the start of the season,” Logan-Magnolia girls golf head coach Baylee Thompson said. “We have three seniors who are really leading our team. Our scores kind of dropped through the year. The fun thing about this team is that all six of them can put down the low score for the night, which makes us really strong and hopefully a little bit dangerous in the postseason.”
As the season has progressed, so has Logan-Magnolia’s team of experienced golfers.
“Our biggest improvement is definitely the ability not to quit when the round is getting tough,” Thompson said. “That’s something that we’ve been working on over recent years. The development I’ve seen in our players over recent years is that we know this sport never goes perfectly. You never have a perfect round, but a great golfer is defined by their ability to keep playing and make the next shot after something goes wrong.”
Pacing the Panthers throughout the season has been senior Cara Ohl, who posted a regular season 9-hole average of 51.63, including a low score of 44.
“[Ohl] brings competitiveness and seriousness,” Thompson said. “She doesn’t love the attention or a lot of hoopla around it, but she comes out every night and puts down a score that helps our team. One thing that impressed me most about her is that she’s really built herself into the golfer that she is. She’s put in the time, she’s done the work to make herself into the leader that we needed on our team.”
Along with Ohl, Macanna Guritz, Jazmyn Guritz, Mackenna Bucksbee, Brooke Johnson and Steph Schmit make up a solid lineup of mainly upperclassmen that gives Logan-Magnolia a chance to seek big goals in the postseason.
Still, more improvement is needed in the eyes of the Panthers themselves after the final week of the regular season didn’t go as planned.
“Over the past week, our team scores haven’t been what we want them to be,” Thompson said. “We all kind of looked around at what’s going on, and kids are busy in the spring. We’ve just kind of been talking about how there’s value in taking a step back, breathing a little bit and using this opportunity in the Spring to come out to the course, be excited to be outside. Just kind of keeping that perspective.”
Short game is always a point emphasis on all levels of golf, and that adage is no different for Logan-Magnolia.
“We’ve been talking a lot this week about how the short game could be the difference for us,” Thompson said. “Making chips and putts that don’t make our score grow to something that we don’t want it to be, so that’s been kind of our focus this week in practice.”
The Panthers will compete in the Class 1A Region 1B tournament Friday at Manning Manilla Golf Course, the home of IKM-Manning, with the hopes of advancing to the second round of regionals and potentially the state tournament after that.
“I hope that we can go put up six scores that really represent the work that these kids have done over past years,” Thompson said. “Our goal is obviously to advance, and I think they can do that. I think we go fight every shot, we don’t give up when things get rough because it’s gonna happen at some point, make sure the short game stays on point and hopefully go put four scores together that can result in advancement.”
Click below to hear the full interview with Thompson from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.