(Logan) -- The talented left arm and successful bat of sophomore Kalab Kuhl has helped produce a strong finish to Logan-Magnolia baseball's regular season.
Kuhl and his teammates seem to be playing their best ball right now. The Panthers (11-13) have won four in a row and six of their last eight. They have two games left before entering Class 1A postseason play on Saturday.
"I'm excited about it," Kuhl said. "I think we're feeling pretty good."
Kuhl collected Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honors last week after shining at the plate and on the mound. Last week, he threw seven innings in the Panthers' win over AHSTW, striking out eight on just three hits while walking only one. His stellar performance brought his season-long numbers to a 1.78 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings. The fastball has been the tone setter for the southpaw this season.
"I really try to locate my fastball and changeup," he said. "And I like to work the curveball a lot. That's probably my best pitch. My whole life, I've worked on locating my fastball low and outside to get weak ground balls because I don't throw that hard."
Kuhl's stellar sophomore season comes after posting a 4.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 36 innings last season.
"In the offseason, I worked hard to get as big and strong as I possibly could," he said. "I'm stronger and can locate my pitches better. Last year, I walked more people. I've been better about that and kept my pitch count low."
Kuhl is part of a salty pitching rotation that includes Gage Shook (39 1/3 IP, 2.67 ERA, 38 K) and Wes Vana (29 1/3 IP, 4.06 ERA, 26 K).
"Shook and I are both lefties," he said. "We like to locate and let our defense work. Wes likes to throw harder. That complements us well."
Last week, Kuhl also shined at the plate, hitting .350 in 20 at-bats. He's hit .352/.412/.432 with a team-high 16 RBI this season.
"I've always been a contact hitter," he said. "I've focused on hitting line drives and spraying them in gaps. Lately, I've been looking for pitches middle-in, so I can drive them to the gaps and get my guys in."
Logan-Magnolia has two regular season games left against CAM (Wednesday) and Stanton (Thursday) before opening the postseason against Lawton-Bronson on Saturday. The Panthers were a 7-3 winner in their May 19th meeting.
"We hit the ball well and put it in play," Kuhl said. "I know we can beat them. I'm excited. We need to pitch to contact, let our defense work and keep doing what we're doing."
Hear more with Kuhl below.