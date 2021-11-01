(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia football is one win away from a trip back to the UNI-Dome. In order to get there, they will have to avenge their one loss of the regular season.
The Panthers (9-1) dropped an 18-13 decision to Woodbury Central (9-1) all the way back in week two of the regular season. On Friday night, in a Class A State Quarterfinal, Coach Matt Straight’s team returns to that very scene in Moville.
“It was a tough game,” Straight said. “There were a couple plays right there at the end that we’ve reflected on quite a bit.”
Lo-Ma led for a large portion of the game before Woodbury Central quarterback Dallas Kluender found Kaleb Bleil for a late touchdown to give the Wildcats the lead and the eventual win.
“They’re a very physical team,” Straight said. “And they’re very athletic. So, not only do they have the physical presence of battling our run game, but they’re so multi-dimensional on offense. It’s tough to get a good feel if you want to pack the box or you want to back off and cover the receivers.”
As Logan-Magnolia tries to figure that out, they can find solace in the fact that they’ve continued to play better and better each week.
“Since that loss to Woodbury, I think we had a little lull there after that,” Straight said. “The closer we got to the postseason and in the postseason the kids have stepped up. Our big senior class knows that this is their last shot to do what they want to do, and that’s to keep on winning in the postseason.”
Their eighth consecutive win this past Friday at Mount Ayr saw them score touchdowns on all five of their first five possessions.
“Mount Ayr was a dangerous team,” Strait said. “They have some really good skill kids that poses some problems for us sometimes. We could tell pretty early on in that game that we were going to control the inside game and run game. If you can’t stop our inside run, chances are pretty good we are going to control the game.”
And Straight’s team did just that in getting 199 yards and a touchdown from senior star Gavin Maguire, who carried 28 times. In total, the Panthers had 345 yards rushing on 52 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per rush, and threw the ball just once (an incompletion).
Back in week two, they found life a little bit more difficult, but they were still able to find five yards per carry in finishing with 223 yards on 45 carries. Maguire posted 126 yards and a touchdown on 21 totes.
“We were able to move the ball a bit on offense,” Straight said. “The possessions were limited, and we forced a couple turnovers. We’ll have to continue to run time off the clock (and possess the ball).”
The Panthers defense turned Woodbury Central over a couple times in the initial meeting, and that could prove to be key this Friday night, although Kluender has 30 touchdowns against just five picks this year.
“He’s pretty careful with the ball,” Straight noted. “He’s not reckless with it, and they run their timing routes pretty well. It’ll be pretty challenging to get any interceptions.”
When it comes down to it, this figures to be a low-possession battle, and Logan-Magnolia is just fine with that. Both when they have the ball in their hands and when they’re trying to defend Woodbury Central’s quick-strike offense.
“We can’t let them have big plays,” Straight said. “Their winning play was a long vertical pass that beat us. We can’t give those up, and offensively we need to establish Gavin on the ground. Their penetration is such a big key that if we keep them out of our backfield and don’t have any negative yardage plays I’ll feel pretty good. But man, it’s tough to do because they’re an aggressive defense.”
Quin Mann will have a full report from Logan-Magnolia/Woodbury Central on Friday night during the scoreboard show. Listen at the end of our live broadcasts to 11:00.