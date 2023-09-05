(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia and Woodbury Central are set for their annual showdown this upcoming Friday night, and both teams are carrying 2-0 records into the Class A District 8 matchup.
“(Woodbury Central) is certainly the favorite in our district until somebody can beat them,” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight admitted. “Their quarterback (Drew Kluender) is back, and he slings it really well. They have many players that are really, really good.”
While Woodbury Central (2-0, 1-0) took a pair of wins over Lawton-Bronson and Westwood to open the season, Coach Straight’s Panthers (2-0, 1-0) were dominant in wins over Missouri Valley and Kingsley-Pierson. The latest victory was a 42-12 triumph over Kingsley-Pierson that included a 21-0 second half.
“We just didn’t know what it would like when we would run the ball against them,” Coach Straight saiid of their latest victory. “We popped a couple long runs early in that game, and they just started crowding the line of scrimmage more and more. They probably won the second quarter, but we challenged our kids at halftime to take over the game with our offense. We hammered the run hard in the second half, and they couldn’t get off the field. That kind of demoralizes a team.”
In the win, Lo-Ma had two rushers over 100 yards and three with 78 or more. Senior Calvin Collins had 159 yards and three touchdowns, senior Evan Roden went for 117 yards on 14 totes and junior William Anderson added 78 yards and a touchdown on seven rushes.
“Calvin has been a hammer at fullback,” Coach Straight said. “Evan is a nice changeup to that C gap area, and Will is the guy to get around the corner. We can hit all gaps across the line, and that’s what makes it challenging. We’ll have to improve our pass game, but people have to cover sideline to sideline against us.”
Coach Straight is also quick to mention the play of the offensive line opening holes for his stable of backs.
“Rex Meeker and Daltyn Pitt are the two guards that get off the ball really well, and they’re great leaders of the team,” he said. “Jack and Jace Straight are twins at center and left tackle. They’re hard-nosed kids that do what you ask them to do. (Grant Brix) flies off the ball well, and we know all about him and what he does. And we have nice tight ends in Carson Edney and Logan Bratetic that contribute a lot to that run game to help it out.”
Logan-Magnolia’s 658 rushing yards currently ranks fourth in Class A, and they’ll take that high-powered rushing attack into a contrast-in-styles matchup with Woodbury Central, which ranks fifth in Class A with 354 yards passing.
“They just get in space and spread you out enough to attack with the run game,” Straight said. “You bring another in the box, and they’ll throw it to one of their top two guys. You rob one place for another, and they find it. Their coaches do a nice job of spreading it out on offense and finding room for those guys to move.”
Lo-Ma/Woodbury Central has turned into an annual meeting of late, and sometimes they play more than once. Since the 2018 season, they’ve played in every season and met twice in 2021. Woodbury Central has won the last three and five of the last six. The Panthers also won in 2014 and 2015.
“Getting first downs and getting their offense off the field (is key),” Coach Straight said. “Our offense needs to wear them out a little bit and move the chains. We’ve struggled moving the ball against them lately, so that’ll be a good challenge for us. If we’re going three-and-out and giving their offense more opportunities, we will not win the game. That’s pretty clear.”
Tom Moore will have reports from Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA Sports’ Week 3 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.
Check out the full interview with Coach Straight in the audio file below.