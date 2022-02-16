(KMAland) -- Forty percent of the top five dual teams in Class 1A came from Harrison County in the 2021-22 season.
That's because of superb showings from Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley at the State Dual Tournament in Des Moines on Wednesday.
Logan-Magnolia finished in third for the second consecutive year, while Missouri Valley's first trip to state in three years ended with a fifth-place showing.
"I'm super proud of our guys," said Logan-Magnolia Coach Dan Thompson. "Up and down the lineup, we had great performances today. We had four or five seniors that were the difference today."
The Panthers opened and closed their day with dramatic wins. They overcame a 34-12 deficit in their quarterfinal bout against Nashua-Plainfield and secured the 41-40 win with a pin from Dylan Oviatt.
Logan-Magnolia ran into eventual state champion Don Bosco in the semifinals and lost, 62-12, falling to a third-place clash with West Sioux, a rematch from last year's bronze dual.
Logan-Magnolia scored the dual's first 12 points, and West Sioux countered with 13 unanswered points before the two teams traded victories in the next seven matches to give West Sioux a 34-29 lead with two remaining.
Caleb Hiatt moved the Panthers closer with a decision win at 220 pounds, and Rex Johnsen sealed the victory with a 12-second pin of Keegan McMillan at 285 pounds.
"We fought for every point," Thompson said. "It was a great effort."
Wednesday's third-place showing is the Panthers' ninth top-three finish during their 18 trips to state duals.
"Our guys love being down here," Thompson said. "They enjoy competing and have gotten in a good rhythm."
Johnsen, Sean Thompson (138/145), Wyatt Reisz (152) and Gavin Maguire (170) had flawless days for Logan-Magnolia.
Check out the full interview with Coach Thompson below.
The Panthers' Harrison County foe returned to Des Moines after a three-year hiatus and cracked the top five for the first time since their inaugural trip in 2017.
"I thought our kids did what they've done all year," said Missouri Valley Coach Keefer Jensen. "They fought their butts off. I'm super proud of them. The kids fought hard and scored a lot of bonus points when we needed them."
The Big Reds nearly joined Logan-Magnolia in the semifinals but lost to West Sioux via tiebreaker (40-39) in the quarterfinals. However, they responded with a 45-34 win over Wilton and concluded their evening with a dominant 49-21 win over Emmetsburg for fifth place.
"After we lost that first dual, I said that we would see who had heart," Jensen said. "We showed heart. That's pretty awesome of the kids."
Eli Becerra (113/120), Riley Radke (132/138), Gage Clausen (182), and Brek Boruff (195/220) are coming into the Class 1A Individual Tournament with some confidence after undefeated days, while Ben Hansen (152) also had a perfect outing.
"We want to do things like this to show they can be done," Jensen said about his team's showing. "These kids earned it. I'm super proud of these guys. This (qualifying for state duals) was one of the things on our list. We wanted to show we were a consistent team, and they did."
Trips to the State Dual Tournament have become frequent for Missouri Valley in the past decade, and Jensen hopes that trend continues.
"It's the buy-in from the kids, parents and the community," he said. "I couldn't be more proud."
Check out the full interview with Coach Jensen below.
LOGAN-MAGNOLIA
Class 1A 3rd Place: Logan-Magnolia 35 West Sioux 34
106: Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) over Reid Persinger (West Sioux) by fall in 1:06 (Lo-Ma leads 6-0)
113: Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) over Preston Providence (West Sioux) by fall in 2:22 (Lo-Ma leads 12-0)
120: Braden Graff (West Sioux) over Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) by 4-1 decision (Lo-Ma leads 12-3)
126: Cameron Clark (West Sioux) over Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) by 9-1 major decision (Lo-Ma leads 12-7)
132: Drayven Kraft (West Sioux) over Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:49 (WS leads 13-12)
138: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) over Zac Finzen (West Sioux) by fall in 0:42 (Lo-Ma leads 18-13)
145: Mikey Baker (West Sioux) over Calvin Collins (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:24 (WS leads 19-18)
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Tyler Kennedy (West Sioux) by 19-3 tech fall (Lo-Ma leads 23-19)
160: Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) over Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:45 (WS leads 25-23)
170: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) over Javier Mora (West Sioux) by fall in 1:17 (Lo-Ma leads 29-25)
182: Carson Lynott (West Sioux) over Avery Zehner (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:54 (WS leads 31-29)
195: Juan Topete (West Sioux) over Dylan Oviatt (Logan-Magnolia) by 10-8 SV-1 (WS leads 34-29)
220: Caleb Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia) over Ashton McMillan (West Sioux) by 6-2 decision (WS leads 34-32)
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) over Keegan McMillan (West Sioux) by fall in 0:12 (Lo-Ma wins 35-34)
Class 1A Semifinal: Don Bosco 62 Logan-Magnolia 12
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) over Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) by 1-0 decision (Lo-Ma leads 3-0)
106: Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) over Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:52 (DB leads 6-3)
113: Cole Frost (Don Bosco) over Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) by 5-2 decision (DB leads 9-3)
120: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) by 10-5 decision (DB leads 9-6)
126: Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) over Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) by 15-0 tech fall (DB leads 14-6)
132: Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) over Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:44 (DB leads 20-6)
138: Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:09 (DB leads 26-6)
145: Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) over Calvin Collins (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:48 (DB leads 32-6)
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Foxe Youngblut (Don Bosco) by fall in 3:59 (DB leads 32-12)
160: Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco) over Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:06 (DB leads 38-12)
170: Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) over Marcell Johnathan (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:12 (DB leads 44-12)
182: Landon Fernandez (Don Bosco) over Avery Zehner (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:25 (DB leads 50-12)
195: Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) over Caleb Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:13 (DB leads 56-12)
220: Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) over Rex Meeker (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:16 (DB wins 62-12)
Class 1A First Round: Logan-Magnolia 41 Nashua-Plainfield 40
220: Landon Pratt (Nashua-Plainfield) over Caleb Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 3:18 (N-P leads 6-0)
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) over Isaac Jones (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 0:08 (Tied 6-6)
106: Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Kaleb Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:38 (N-P leads 12-6)
113: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 1:46 (Tied 12-12)
120: Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 2:48 (N-P leads 18-12)
126: Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) over Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:32 (N-P leads 24-12)
132: Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Tarick Rowe (Logan-Magnolia) by 15-5 major decision (N-P leads 28-12)
138: Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 1:47 (N-P leads 34-12)
145: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) over Jackson Carey (West Sioux) by fall in 0:48 (N-P leads 34-18)
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) over McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) by 19-4 tech fall (N-P leads 34-23)
160: Jordan Kerger (Logan-Magnolia) over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 2:20 (N-P leads 34-29)
170: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) over Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 1:05 (Lo-Ma leads 35-34)
182: Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Avery Zehner (Logan-Magnolia) by fall in 0:49 (N-P leads 40-35)
195: Dylan Oviatt (Logan-Magnolia) over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) by fall in 1:58 (Lo-Ma wins 41-40)
MISSOURI VALLEY
Class 1A 5th Place: Missouri Valley 49 Emmetsburg 21
106: Brad Ortner (Missouri Valley) over Joseph Peterson (Emmetsburg) by fall in 1:40 (MV leads 6-0)
113: Parker Ferris (Missouri Valley) over Robert Frederick (Emmetsburg) by fall in 0:28 (MV leads 12-0)
120: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) over Nic Lowe (Emmetsburg) by fall in 4:56 (MV leads 18-0)
126: Ryerson Boevers (Emmetsburg) over Rush Knudsen (Emmetsburg) by fall in 0:41 (MV leads 18-6)
132: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) over Cade Brown (Emmetsburg) by 15-10 decision (MV leads 21-6)
138: Lane Schroeder (Missouri Valley) over Dayton Strohman (Emmetsburg) by 9-3 decision (MV leads 24-6)
145: Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley) over Dyeton Poeppe (Emmetsburg) by fall in 0:20 (MV leads 30-6)
152: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) over Josh VanHuevelen (Emmetsburg) by 11-1 major decision (MV leads 34-6)
160: Justin Wirtz (Emmetsburg) over Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley) by 5-3 SV-1 (MV leads 34-9)
170: Cade Shirk (Missouri Valley) over Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley) by fall in 0:36 (MV leads 34-15)
182: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) over Ben Saxton (Emmetsburg) by 4-1 decision (MV leads 37-15)
195: Kadin Bonham (Missouri Valley) wins via forfeit (MV leads 43-15)
220: Tyler Stokes (Emmetsburg) over Vincent Zappia (Missouri Valley) by fall in 2:27 (MV leads 43-21)
285: Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) over Gage Jorgenson (Emmetsburg) by fall in 5:10 (MV wins 49-21)
Class 1A Consolation Semifinal: Missouri Valley 45 Wilton 34
285: Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton) over Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:50. (Wilton leads 6-0)
106: Owen Adlfinger (Wilton) over Brad Ortner (Missouri Valley) by 12-3 major decision (Wilton leads 10-0)
113: Brody Brisker (Wilton) over Parker Ferris (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:19 (Wilton leads 16-0)
120: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) over Austin Etzel (Wilton) by fall in 3:10 (Wilton leads 16-6)
126: Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton) over Rush Knudsen (Missouri Valley) by fall in 2:42 (Wilton leads 22-6)
132: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) over Trae Hagen (Wilton) by 5-4 decision (Wilton leads 22-9)
138: Owen Milder (Wilton) over Lane Schroeder (Missouri Valley) by fall in 0:56 (Wilton leads 28-9)
145: Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley) over Garrett Burkle (Wilton) by fall in 4:20 (Wilton leads 28-15)
152: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) over Damian Pestle (Wilton) by fall in 4:20 (Wilton leads 28-21)
160: Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley) over Maxwell Yohe (Wilton) by fall in 1:50 (Wilton leads 28-27)
170: Kaden Shirk (Wilton) over Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley) by fall in 3:36 (Wilton leads 34-27)
182: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) over Christian Kleppe (Wilton) by fall in 1:10 (Wilton leads 34-33)
195: Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley) over Gavin Schnepper (Wilton) by fall in 0:53 (MV leads 39-34)
220: Kadin Bonham (Missouri Valley) over Aiden Hewitt (Wilton) by fall in 4:00 (MV wins 45-34)
Class 1A First Round: West Sioux 40 Missouri Valley 39
220: Brek Boruff (Missouri Valley) over Ashton McMillan (West Sioux) by 8-4 decision (MV leads 3-0)
285: Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) over Keegan McMillan (West Sioux) by fall in 3:20 (MV leads 9-0)
106: Brad Ortner (Missouri Valley) over Reid Persinger (West Sioux) by fall in 4:47 (MV leads 15-0)
113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) over Preston Providence (West Sioux) by fall in 1:19 (MV leads 21-0)
120: Braden Graff (West Sioux) over Parker Ferris (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:22 (MV leads 21-6)
126: Cameron Clark (West Sioux) over Rush Knudsen (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:47 (MV leads 21-12)
132: Drayven Kraft (West Sioux) over Andrew Meade (Missouri Valley) by fall in 0:34 (MV leads 21-18)
138: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) over Zac Finzen (West Sioux) by fall in 3:51 (MV leads 27-18)
145: Mikey Baker (West Sioux) over Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley) by fall in 3:07 (MV leads 27-24)
152: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) over Tyler Kennedy (West Sioux) by fall in 3:19 (MV leads 33-24)
160: Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) over Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley) by fall in 1:19 (MV leads 33-30)
170: Javier Mora (West Sioux) over Shane Sinclair (Missouri Valley) by 3-1 decision (Tied 33-33)
182: Carson Lynott (West Sioux) over Owen Town (Missouri Valley) by fall in 0:21 (WS leads 39-33)
195: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) over Juan Topete (West Sioux) by fall (WS win 39-39 by tiebreaker)