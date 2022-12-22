(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia multi-sport standout Macanna Guritz made some difficult decisions recently, choosing softball and Morningside for her future.
Guritz has been one of the mainstays and standouts in a number of sports for the Panthers, including volleyball, basketball and softball.
“After my freshman year, I kind of knew I wanted to lean more towards softball than any other sport (in college),” Guritz told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “I just have that passion and the drive for that sport. Not that I don’t like any of my other sports, but that was the one that I knew I could play at the next level.”
Morningside agreed. Guritz says the process began when she started reaching out to schools early last summer.
“I knew (former teammate Amelia Evans) was looking at (Morningside),” she said. “(Coach Brooke Pruner) came to watch most of our games and reached out to me to ask if I wanted to take a visit.”
Guritz says she went to the school and had a chance to see the campus while also spending some time chatting with the coaching staff.
“It was really cool to know I was going to have the opportunity to play softball at the next level,” Guritz added. “The campus felt like home. A lot of Logan people go to Morningside. That was one of the many other things. I didn’t want to feel alone. I wanted that homey feeling, and it was really nice knowing that I knew a lot of people there.”
Guritz proved to be one of the top offensive performers for a Panthers team that went unbeaten through the regular season and into the state tournament. She hit .412/.458/.682 with a team-high 42 RBI while smacking eight doubles and five home runs.
“My coaches Blaire and Rick have helped me get to where I am today,” Guritz said. “They pushed me in practice, knowing where I wanted to get to, and without them I wouldn’t have been able to get better. Also, my family and my teammates have helped me. Just pushing me to get where I am today.”
Listen to much more with Guritz on her college decision in the audio file below.