(Des Moines) -- The Logan-Magnolia wrestling team finished third at the 2021 Class 1A State Dual Tournament, their best finish since they won a state championship in 2011.
"It was a real solid day for us," Coach Dan Thompson said. "I thought we wrestled hard in all three duals. Up and down the lineup, real solid wrestling today."
The Panthers started the day with a dominant 69-12 victory over West Sioux.
"We liked the matchup with them," Thompson said. "The guys really got out and got going. It was a good start for us."
In the semis, the third-seeded Panthers lost to eventual state runner-up Lisbon.
"We needed a couple things to go our way and they didn't," Coach Thompson said.
The loss to Lisbon catapulted Lo-Ma into a third-place bout against Woodbury Central.
Much like their opening dual, the Panthers started on fire, winning the first four matches to open a 23-0 lead. Lo-Ma ultimately won the dual 48-25. Coach Thompson was pleased with how his team responded after a tough semifinal loss.
"It says a lot about them," he said. "It was a goal to finish the right way. They're (Woodbury Central) a good team. It was a good finish to the day."
It was also a strong finish to Lo-Ma's dual season.
"We went 22-1 and lost to the team that was second in Class 1A," Thompson said. "That's a pretty solid year. It's been a weird year in every facet. Our kids kept pushing and grinding. We kept competing. I think that shows with our finish here."
Seven Logan-Magnolia wrestlers will compete in Thursday's Class 1A Individual Tournament -- Kai Carritt (113), Sean Thompson (126), Hagen Heistand (132), Wyatt Reisz (138), Briar Reisz (152), Gavin Maguire (160) and Rex Johnsen (285).
"We are excited about it. Those guys are ready to roll," Thompson said.
Click below to watch the full ZOOM interview with Coach Thompson.
Class 1A State Quarterfinal: No. 3 Logan-Magnolia 69 No. 6 West Sioux 12
138: Brady Thompson (Lo-Ma) defeats Tyler Kennedy (West Sioux) by fall in 1:17 (Lo-Ma leads 6-0)
145: Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) defeats Johnny Ramirez (West Sioux) by fall in 1:29 (Lo-Ma leads 12-0)
152: Briar Reisz (Lo-Ma) defeats Javier Mora (West Sioux) by fall in 2:54 (Lo-Ma leads 18-0)
160: Jordan Kerger (Lo-Ma) defeats Seth Persing (West Sioux) by fall in 1:16 (Lo-Ma leads 24-0)
170: Gavin Maguire (Lo-Ma) defeats Chase Minor (West Sioux) by fall in 0:49 (Lo-Ma leads 30-0)
182: Dylan Oviatt (Lo-Ma) defeats Jeshua Cervantes (West Sioux) by fall in 1:54 (Lo-Ma leads 36-0)
195: Joe Hedger (Lo-Ma) defeats Juan Topete (West Sioux) by 12-7 decision. (Lo-Ma leads 39-0)
220: Cole Leonard (Lo-Ma) defeats Ashton McMilllan (West Sioux) by fall in 1:43 (Lo-Ma leads 45-0)
285: Rex Johnsen (Lo-Ma) defeats Keegan McMillan (West Sioux) by fall in 0:17 (Lo-Ma leads 51-0)
106: Jacob Downey (Lo-Ma) defeats Preston Providence (West Sioux) by fall in 3:06 (Lo-Ma leads 57-0)
113: Braden Graff (West Sioux) defeats Gavin Kiger (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:31 (Lo-Ma leads 57-6)
120: Drayven Kraft (West Sioux) defeats Tarick Rowe (Lo-Ma) by fall in 5:10 (Lo-Ma leads 63-6)
126: Sean Thompson (Lo-Ma) defeats Luis Ramirez (West Sioux) by fall in 1:11 (Lo-Ma leads 63-12)
132: Hagen Heistand (Lo-Ma) wins via forfeit (Lo-Ma wins 69-12) (Lo-Ma wins 69-12)
Class 1A State Semifinal: No. 2 Lisbon 45 No. 3 Logan-Magnolia 28
145: Robert Avila (Lisbon) defeats Brady Thompson (Lo-Ma) by fall in 1:17 (Lisbon leads 6-0)
152: Briar Reisz (Lo-Ma) defeats Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) by 20-5 tech fall (Lisbon leads 6-5)
160: Gavin Maguire (Lo-Ma) defeats Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) by 8-3 decision (Lo-Ma leads 8-6)
170: Max Kohl (Lisbon) defeats Jordan Kerger (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:53 (Lisbon leads 12-8)
182: Jamien Moore (Lisbon) defeats Dylan Oviatt (Lo-Ma) by 12-3 major decision (Lisbon leads 16-8)
195: Truman Krob (Lisbon) defeats Joe Hedger (Lo-Ma) by 16-0 tech-fall (Lisbon leads 21-8)
220: Cole Clark (Lisbon) defeats Cole Leonard (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:47 (Lisbon leads 27-8)
285: Brant Baltes (Lisbon) defeats Rex Johnsen (Lo-Ma) by fall in 3:05 (Lisbon leads 33-8)
106: Jacob Downey (Lo-Ma) defeats Teaque Krob (Lisbon) by fall in 0:37 (Lisbon leads 33-14)
113: Kai Carritt (Lo-Ma) wins via forfeit (Lisbon leads 33-20)
120: Brandon Paez (Lisbon) defeats Tarick Rowe (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:56 (Lisbon leads 39-20)
126: Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) defeats James Newton (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:29 (Lisbon leads 45-20)
132: Hagen Heistand (Lo-Ma) defeats Quincy Happel (Lisbon) by 11-3 major decision (Lisbon leads 45-24)
138: Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) defeats Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon) by 19-7 major decision (Lisbon wins 45-28)
Class 1A 3rd Place: No. 3 Logan-Magnolia 48 No. 5 Woodbury Central 24
152: Briar Reisz (Lo-Ma) defeats Kyan Schultzen (Woodbury Central) by 26-11 tech-fall (Lo-Ma leads 5-0)
160: Jordan Kerger (Lo-Ma) defeats Blaise Sanford (Woodbury Central) by fall in 1:37 (Lo-Ma leads 11-0)
170: Gavin Maguire (Lo-Ma) wins via forfeit (Lo-Ma leads 17-0)
182: Dylan Oviatt (Lo-Ma) defeats Brayden Sanford (Woodbury Central) by fall in 2:00 (Lo-Ma leads 23-0)
195: Ty Dennison (Woodbury Central) defeats Joe Hedger (Lo-Ma) by fall in 2:56 (Lo-Ma leads 23-6)
220: Cole Leonard (Lo-Ma) defeats John Groetken (Woodbury Central) by 7-2 decision (Lo-Ma leads 26-6)
285: Rex Johnsen (Lo-Ma) defeats Warren Smith (Woodbury Central) by fall in 0:36 (Lo-Ma leads 32-6)
106: Jacob Downey (Lo-Ma) defeats Gunnar Vohs (Woodbury Central) by fall in 3:23 (Lo-Ma leads 38-6)
113: Brand Beaver (Woodbury Central) defeats Kai Carritt (Lo-Ma) by 11-5 decision (Lo-Ma leads 38-9)
120: Ryder Koele (Woodbury Central) defeats Tarick Rowe (Lo-Ma) by fall in 3:41 (Lo-Ma leads 38-15)
126: Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) defeats James Newston (Lo-Ma) by fall in 0:11 (Lo-Ma leads 38-21)
132: Hagen Heistand (Lo-Ma) wins via forfeit (Lo-Ma leads 44-21)
138: Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) defeats Bracket Locke (Woodbury Central) by 14-3 major decision (Lo-Ma leads 48-21)
145: Trevor Davis (Woodbury Central) defeats Brady Thompson (Lo-Ma) by 7-2 decision (Lo-Ma wins 48-24)