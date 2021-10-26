(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia football enters the second round of the Class A postseason on a seven-game win streak and is hopeful for another postseason run.
The Panthers continued their winning ways with a 42-14 win over Gehlen Catholic last week.
"I thought we had a lot of momentum going into that game," said Lo-Ma head coach Matt Straight. "We've been playing our best football. Gehlen presented some challenges."
The win assured Lo-Ma's deep and talented senior class of at least one more game.
"I think some of the kids were really looking forward to this time of the year," Straight said. "They started getting excited the closer we got to the postseason. Hopefully, we can keep that as we move forward."
Senior running back Gavin Maguire leads the Panthers with 1,307 yards and 19 touchdowns at a clip of 6.5 yards per carry.
"He runs forward hard, doesn't put the ball on the ground and wants the ball in crucial situations," Straight said. "That's what you want from senior leaders."
Coach Straight feels his team's experience has shined as the season progressed, especially after their week two loss to Woodbury Central.
"If you want to do great things, the end of the season is what matters," Straight said. "The great ones know the end of the year is when you want to play your best ball."
If the Panthers are to move on in the postseason, they must get past Mount Ayr. The Raiders have caught fire lately, closing the regular season on a five-game win streak. The two squads have only met twice, but not since the 2014 state semifinals. However, the Panthers are familiar with Mount Ayr coach Ryan Victor, who spent eight years at Missouri Valley before taking over for the Raiders this season.
"He's a very good coach," Straight said. "They are disciplined and fundamentally sound. We see some similarities from his Missouri Valley teams. You can tell those kids have been playing together for a long time."
Junior quarterback Jaixen Frost leads the Raiders and has been potent with his arm (1,064 yards and 16 touchdowns) and legs (523 yards, seven scores).
"When you think you have them defended, he starts scrambling and finds space," Straight said. "You can't practice that well, and we don't have anyone on the scout team that can resemble what he does. Our kids are going to be surprised at what he can do."
Straight hopes his team's ability to run the ball and milk the clock with long possessions plays to their favor on Friday.
"With any playoff game, it comes down to whether you can run the ball and win the turnover game," he said. "We've been doing that well, but they have some athletes that can cause problems. It's certainly challenging. I'm sure it's going to be a close contest."
