(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia led the way in Class A District 10 first-team honors with six players tabbed as selections.
First-team nods for the Panthers include Carter Edney, Joe Hedger, Rex Johnsen, Jordan Kerger, Gavin Maguire and Tre Melby. IKM-Manning put two on the first-team with Drew Doyel and Kyler Rasmussen.
Second-team choices included Logan-Magnolia's Nicio Adame, Klayton Dickman, Jacob Fetter, Calvin Wallis and Brody West. IKM-Manning's Luke Ramsey and Brody Swearingen were also second-team selections.
The complete teams can be viewed below.