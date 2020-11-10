Carter Edney, Logan-Magnolia.jpg
Buy Now

Carter Edney, Logan-Magnolia

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia led the way in Class A District 10 first-team honors with six players tabbed as selections. 

First-team nods for the Panthers include Carter Edney, Joe Hedger, Rex Johnsen, Jordan Kerger, Gavin Maguire and Tre Melby. IKM-Manning put two on the first-team with Drew Doyel and Kyler Rasmussen. 

Second-team choices included Logan-Magnolia's Nicio Adame, Klayton Dickman, Jacob Fetter, Calvin Wallis and Brody West. IKM-Manning's Luke Ramsey and Brody Swearingen were also second-team selections. 

The complete teams can be viewed below. 

Class A District 10 Honors
Buy Now

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.