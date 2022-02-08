(Logan) — For the 18th time in school history and fourth year in a row, the Logan-Magnolia wrestling team will compete at the State Dual Tournament.
The No. 5 Panthers started fast and cruised to a 53-20 win over Interstate 35 Tuesday night in a regional dual to punch their ticket.
"I'm very excited with our performance tonight," said Lo-Ma Head Coach Dan Thompson. "We dualed these guys in early January and it was a six-point dual. They're good, so we were definitely up for the challenge tonight. Our first three guys got it going. Kai (Carritt) took care of business, a huge win by Tarick (Rowe) and Sean (Thompson) wrestled a great match. It really got the crowd into this thing and it got rocking."
Lo-Ma scored bonus-point wins in the first two matches of the night when Kai Carritt (126) scored a tech fall and then Tarick Rowe (132) turned a close match into a fall in the second period.
"I was down by a little bit going into the second period," said Rowe. "He's a great wrestler, he just made a small error, and I just tried to do the best I could to turn him over. After that, I finally got the pin and it was just relief. It was a great feeling. Getting the team going was just an awesome, awesome feeling."
Sean Thompson — ranked 11th at 138 pounds — followed that up by knocking off 8th-ranked Ryan Steinlage 6-3 to put his team in front 14-0.
"I knew I was quicker than him," said Sean Thompson. "He's a great wrestler and a very good scrambler, plus a very good defensive wrestler. I knew I had to wrestle smart. I felt like I could have moved him better, but I got the job done and kept the ball rolling."
Following a Nick Steinlage pin at 145 for I-35, the Panthers responded with three straight falls from Wyatt Reisz (152), Gavin Maguire (160) and Jordan Kerger (170) to open up a 32-6 lead. The Roadrunners made their biggest run of the dual, scoring an overtime decision from Kaden Bush (182), a fall at 195 from Eli Green and Evan Foreman took a forfeit at 220 to get things back within 32-21.
Lo-Ma closed the dual strong, getting a forfeit at 285 to Rex Johnsen, a Gavin Kiger tech fall at 106, a Corbin Reisz fall at 113 and a Jacob Downey fall at 120.
You can view full video interviews with Rowe, Sean Thompson and Dan Thompson below.
In the first dual of the night, I-35 knocked off Riverside 48-33 to earn a shot in the regional dual finals. The Roadrunners got wins from Chase Baker, Ryan Steinlage, Nick Steinlage, Isaiah Smith, Chase Darst, Eli Green, Grant Jones and Evan Foreman. Riverside’s winners included Kellen Oliver, Jace Rose, Nolan Moore, Brock Comstock, Davis Bramman and Dalton Smith.
Full dual results can be found below.
Logan-Magnolia 53 Interstate 35 20
126: Kai Carritt (Lo-Ma) 15-0 tech fall over George Dutrey (I35)
132: Tarick Rowe (Lo-Ma) 3:38 fall over Chase Baker (I35)
138: Sean Thompson (Lo-Ma) 6-3 dec. over Ryan Steinlage (I35)
145: Nick Steinlage (I35) 19-2 tech fall over Harley Christensen (Lo-Ma)
152: Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) 3:16 fall over Isaiah Smith (I35)
160: Gavin Maguire (Lo-Ma) 0:26 fall over Korbyn Maxwell (I35)
170: Jordan Kerger (Lo-Ma) 11-2 maj. dec. over Chase Darst (I35)
182: Kaden Bush (I35) 14-12 SV-1 dec. over Avery Zehner (Lo-Ma)
195: Eli Green (I35) 3:06 fall over Caleb Hiatt (Lo-Ma)
220: Evan Foreman (I35) 1:50 fall over Rex Meeker (Lo-Ma)
285: Rex Johnsen (Lo-Ma) forfeit
106: Gavin Kiger (Lo-Ma) 18-3 tech fall over Briar Johnston (I35)
113: Corbin Reisz (Lo-Ma) 1:00 fall over Graham Nagel (I35)
120: Jacob Downey (Lo-Ma) 1:20 fall over Michael Upp (I35)
Interstate 35 48 Riverside 33
120: Kellen Oliver (Riv) 6-2 dec. over George Dutrey (I35)
126: Jace Rose (Riv) 0:40 fall over Ethan Nelson (I35)
132: Chase Baker (I35) 0:47 fall over Taven Moore (Riv)
138: Ryan Steinlage (I35) 2:54 fall over Jett Rose (Riv)
145: Nick Steinlage (I35) 0:41 fall over Austyn Fisher (Riv)
152: Nolan Moore (Riv) 3:16 fall over Korbyn Maxwell (I35)
160: Isaiah Smith (I35) 1:47 fall over Eduardo Mozqueda-Cruz (Riv)
170: Chase Darst (I35) 1:26 fall over Brody Zimmerman (Riv)
182: Eli Green (I35) forfeit
195: Grant Jones (I35) forfeit
220: Evan Foreman (I35) forfeit
285: Brock Comstock (Riv) forfeit
106: Davis Bramman (Riv) forfeit
113: Dalton Smith (Riv) forfeit