(Logan) -- After a chaotic week, Logan-Magnolia returns to some normalcy, and district action, Friday night against Woodbury Central.
The Panthers were originally slated to play Ridge View in a Class A District 10 contest. However, they found out on Wednesday that Ridge View was unable to play, leaving the Panthers scrambling to find an opponent. They eventually found one, but it wasn't an easy one, scheduling a game with defending Nebraska Class C-2 state champion Oakland-Craig.
"It's something you never think you're going to have to experience," Straight said.
Preparing for a team the caliber of Oakland-Craig is hard enough on a full week, let alone on only 24 hours notice, as was evident in Oakland-Craig's 38-0 victory. While things didn't go the way they wished, Straight knew playing, no matter the opponent, was important.
"Ultimately it came down to we simply don't know how many games we are going to play," Straight said. "We thought for our seniors we need to play as many as we can. We played an outstanding team and things didn't go very well for us."
While the result was not what they envisioned, Coach Straight feels his team can use Friday's struggles as a learning experience.
"We played some kids in that game that hadn't played a whole lot," he said. "I think they got some valuable experience. We made some mistakes that I think are glaring. I think our weaknesses always show in tough games and those certainly surfaced. I think it helped us, in the long run, to see what we've got going forward."
Prior to Friday's tough loss, the Panthers had been running wild over opponents. The three-headed monster of Gavin Maguire, Dylan Oviatt and Jacob Fetter posted 812 yards on 124 carries in victories over Missouri Valley, St. Albert and Westwood.
While Maguire, Oviatt and Fetter have earned the accolades, their line, also known as "The Hawg Squad" has paved the way with the likes of Cole Leonard, Tre Melby, Joe Hedger, Jarrett Armstrong, Grant Brix and Klayton Dickman creating gaps.
The Panthers are hopeful "The Hawg Squad" can once again get the job done when they face Woodbury Central Friday evening.
The Wildcats enter the contest at 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in district action. Their defense has flexed its muscle this season, allowing only 35 points through four games. They've also pitched back-to-back shutouts against IKM-Manning and Okoboji.
"They're outstanding," Straight said of their defense. "They're trying to shut down the run and they're great at it. We run a lot and had some success. They're pretty efficient offensively, but their strength is defense."
While Woodbury Central's strength is defense, Lo-Ma's strength seems to be controlling the clock and wearing down defenses with long possessions, something they hope to do again Friday.
"That's everything for us," Straight said. "If we are punting, we are in trouble. I don't know how many opportunities we are going to get. Possessions are limited, we've got to make every possession valuable. Hold onto the ball, keep moving forward, keep moving the chains and hopefully punch it in when we need to."
Quin Mann will be in Logan Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' Week 5 coverage, which begins at 6:20 on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Straight can be heard below.