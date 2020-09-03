(Logan) -- The start of the high school football season could not have gone much better for Logan-Magnolia. They will look to duplicate that success Friday night against St. Albert.
The Panthers opened the season with a dominant 39-0 victory over Harrison County foe Missouri Valley Friday night.
"Good start to the season for us," Coach Matt Straight said. "You always want to get that first game because you're never as prepared and ready for it as you want to be."
The Panthers' defense flexed its muscle, stymieing Missouri Valley's offense to just 92 total yards of offense, including only 75 rushing yards on 36 carries
"I think we're going to be pretty aggressive against the run this year," Straight said. "That's going to be one of our strengths this year as a team. I think that was on display Friday night."
Offensively, the Panthers clicked on all cylinders, rushing for 311 yards.
Gavin Maguire led the way with 129 yards and two scores. Dylan Oviatt found the end-zone three times on just six carries while rushing for 99 yards. Jacob Fetter also added a touchdown and 72 rushing yards on the ground.
"Mo. Valley did a decent job of stopping our run, but the stats didn't show that," Straight said. "We just had a couple of plays. They would go out on different gaps and blitzes, that's kinda what happened. Maguire had a long run, so did Oviatt. Fetter had a couple of decent runs as well. I told our backs that we got to make people miss and they did that."
While the Panthers put up yards and points in droves, Coach Straight hopes to see more from his offensive line.
"Mo. Valley got some pressure in our backfield with some blitzes," Straight said. "I was a little disappointed with our offensive line in how they picked that up. I think that's one emphasis this week. Certainly, we can improve on that area."
Up next for Lo-Ma is St. Albert, who is coming off a 28-3 loss to Lewis Central.
"Really talented and really skilled," Straight said. "We can't let them in the open field. They're more athletic than we are in space. I know that's going to be their game plan."
While the Falcons are coming off a loss, Straight is not discounting them because many teams will likely suffer the same fate to Lewis Central.
"Lewis Central is obviously really good and I thought St. Albert was throwing punches with them early and holding their own ground. That's not something I wanted to see" Straight said. "As coaches, we thought 'Oh my gosh, Lewis Central is stacked and these guys are playing with them'."
Offensively, Straight feels Lo-Ma will have to take what the St. Albert defense will give them.
"It's a frustrating defense to play against," Straight said. "Just like their offense, they're really balanced. It's tough to find something that's going to really work for us. We just need to get three to four yards a game, eat clock and get first downs."
Joe Narmi will have updates from Council Bluffs for KMA Sports Friday night. KMA Sports' coverage of Week 2 begins Friday night at 6:20 and runs until midnight. The complete interview with Coach Straight can be heard below.