(Logan) -- Part II of Logan-Magnolia/Underwood will take place Friday night on KMA 960 with a trip to a regional final at stake.
The rematch couldn't come at a better time for Lo-Ma, who enters the contest at 9-5 and on a three-game losing streak after losing three consecutive games by one run.
"We're coming together as a team," Coach Rick McHugh said. "We're getting better as a team and doing what we do best, which is play softball and be relaxed."
The Panthers' successes came despite an injury in their pitching rotation that forced eighth-grader Abby Hiatt to step in. Hiatt has made eight starts this season with a 6-3 record and 2.84 ERA in 49 1/3 innings.
"She has done a great job for us," McHugh said. "The key is just getting her relaxed. I think she's just getting more comfortable. She's just relaxed and confident. She hits her spot real well, has control. If you watch her pitch, she just pitches effortlessly.
The offense has been able to churn, too, led by the trio of Megan Dunn (.400, 13 RBI), Sam Yoder (.395), Amelia Evans (.362), Macanna Guritz (.349, 13 RBI), Erika Rife (.327) and Reanna Rife (.300).
McHugh attributes their recent offensive success to the rare practice time they've had lately.
"They can flat out hit it if they want. It just took them getting back in the cage, getting comfortable and fixing the things they were doing wrong.," McHugh said. "Spending that extra time has done wonders for us. I don't think they've ever lacked confidence, but I think they've sort of gained confidence knowing that they have their swing back."
Lo-Ma earned a spot in a regional semifinal courtesy of a 10-5 victory over MVAOUCOU in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday night, where their bats sizzled for 12 hits including three hits and four RBI from Guritz. Guritz and Dunn both homered in the victory. However, Coach McHugh feels their biggest strength Wednesday was their crafty base-running.
"We ran the bases really well," he said. "We made them throw the ball around to make some mental errors. We started to work on some of our small-ball. It was a good game, a fun game and I would contribute most of it to really good base-running."
The Panthers' victory over MVAOCOU sets up a rematch with Underwood . The Panthers lost to their Western Iowa Conference foe 7-2 on June 16th, but that was before Hiatt took over the role in the circle for the Panthers. McHugh feels the speed Hiatt brings to the circle will be to their advantage this time around.
"We really actually like the faster pitchers," he said. "We're just going to take it in stride, keep playing and keep it relaxed. I like Underwood, they are well-coached and they've got some good players, but so do we. I think it's going to be a fun game."
Ryan Matheny and Brian Bertini will be in Underwood tonight for the call, which can be heard on KMA 960 at around 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach McHugh can be heard below.