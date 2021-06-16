(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia softball squad is feeling good, and rightfully so after handing Underwood their first Western Iowa Conference loss of the season.
The Panthers (9-3, 8-1) beat the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Eagles 8-3 on Monday, avenging a 6-5 loss on May 27th.
"It was a fun game," Coach Rick McHugh said. "Underwood is a tough team with fast and versatile players. We knew we had a shot, and the girls played well."
A win like this serves as a confidence booster for Coach McHugh's squad.
"We are getting into our groove and hitting at the right time," he said. "I think a win like that is very good for any team."
Sophomore Macanna Guritz went off for the Panthers in the win with three hits, two of which were homers. McHugh says Guritz's dominant day is a microcosm of the progression she has made this season.
"At the beginning of the year, she was struggling a bit," he said. "She has such a smooth swing, and the confidence is there. We knew it would come, but it would take a little bit of time. Macanna is seeing the ball very well and is hot right now."
Erikah Rife paces the Panthers' offensive production with a .525/.548/.800 line while Amelia Evans, Ashlyn Doiel, Sam Yoder, Abby Hiatt, Kattie Troxel, Greylan Hornbeck and Ashley Christians have also been key contributors. Coach McHugh credits his team's camaraderie as a reason for their offensive second.
"I think it's just teamwork with these guys," McHugh said. "We help each other out and give them the opportunity to coach each other, which allows them to work on what they need to. The girls are coming together. They are very close together, and I think that's a big key."
In the circle, Hiatt -- a freshman -- owns a 7-3 record, 1.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 innings this season.
"One year has made a world of difference," McHugh said. "We threw it at her last year, and she did well as an eighth-grader, but now she's into her groove. She's doing a lot better at not trying to strike girls out with different pitches. Sometimes, Abby would run into walk issues, and she has corrected that this year by getting ahead in the count a lot. She's taken on the role of an ace and done a great job."
Up next for the Panthers is a salty non-conference slate with Harlan (Wednesday), followed by WIC contests with Missouri Valley (Thursday), IKM-Manning (Friday) and AHSTW (Tuesday on the KMAX-Stream).
Lo-Ma and Underwood sit tied for first place in the WIC. While winning the conference is certainly a goal, Coach McHugh's squad hopes to be playing their best softball when the postseason rolls around.
"We want to be consistent scoring runs," he said. "Our defense is as good as any in our conference. Offensively, we have to adjust to the different pitchers. Our team, like any team, plays better with one or two runs in our back pocket. We feel good about where we are at and are ready to finish the season off."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McHugh.