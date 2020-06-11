(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia softball squad is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to hit the dirt and they have lofty expectations for when they finally do.
"I think they're ready to go and very excited to play," Coach Rick McHugh tells KMA Sports. "This is a team that has a lot of athletes that have been successful in other sports. They want to show what they can do on the softball field."
The Panthers are hopeful to build off last year's team -- which went 11-14 and finished 9-8 in Western Iowa Conference action.
"A lot of the girls had to go into new positions," McHugh said about last year. "I think last year was more of an experimental year. I think they're much more comfortable than last year. We are still very young."
One place the Panthers don't have to worry about youth or inexperience is in the circle. Senior Reanna Rife returns to the circle after posting an 11-11 record and 3.00 ERA in 144 2/3 innings of work last season.
"She's so confident," McHugh said. "She's talented in other areas, too. I think it's just her confidence. We're going to look to her to keep us in ball games, but we are going to have a sound defense behind her and an offense that can produce some runs."
Rife will also be a staple offensively after hitting .418 last season with a team-high 23 RBIs last season. Her younger sister -- Erikah -- led the Panthers in batting average as a freshman by hitting .470. Ashlyn Doiel, Macanna Guritz, Megan Dunn, Kattie Troxel, Ashley Christians and Samantha Yoder also return for Lo-Ma.
"It's going to be hard to put a lineup together because we've got so many girls competing, but it's a good problem to have," McHugh said.
The battle for the WIC softball title should be a treat. Treynor is the defending champion, but lost many key pieces from last year's squad while Lo-Ma, Riverside, AHSTW, Underwood and Missouri Valley return many key pieces.
"I just think it's wide open," McHugh said. "With the talent we have, we are going to be able to compete in the conference. There's going to be some good ball games. I think you're going to see a lot of one-run games."
The Panthers' expectations for this season are about what you would expect for a school that is used to having success -- regardless of sport.
"It's Logan," McHugh said. "They're going to be lofty. We definitely want to compete for a conference title, win our region and go on to state. They are used to success and they are going to want that. When you are used to winning, that goes a long way. Our goal is to be at Fort Dodge at the end of the year."
The Panthers open the season Monday at Treynor. The complete interview with Coach McHugh can be heard below.