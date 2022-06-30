(Logan) -- One of the standouts of Logan-Magnolia’s undefeated season is set to continue playing softball at the next level.
Panthers outfielder Amelia Evans recently signed to play softball at Morningside.
“I really liked the campus,” Evans told KMA Sports. “I loved the coaches. Everything was awesome. I didn’t have any negatives or downfalls when it came to Morningside, and the fact that I get to play softball (at the next level) is really great.”
Evans is hitting .357/.458/.429 and has scored a team-best 31 runs this season to lead the 25-0 Panthers.
“It means a ton (to play softball in college),” Evans said. “Ever since I was little, I’ve always loved softball. All of my teammates and coaches have always been great. When I was in 8th grade, we went to state and (the seniors) were all such great leaders. I really looked up to them. It’s been a great experience, and I’m very thankful for everybody that helped me get here.”
While Evans wasn’t sure if she was going to continue playing softball at the next level, the opportunities started to present itself and she couldn’t pass it up.
“I really started missing playing softball during the spring time,” she said. “I was so ready for our high school season. Usually, I would play on a travel ball team during the offseason, but I faced a few injuries. My coach was talking to me about (playing college softball), and he said I should look into Morningside.”
And the rest is history for Evans, whose team will open up the postseason next Wednesday against either Lawton-Bronson or IKM-Manning.
“Our team chemistry has been unreal,” Evans said. “Our pitcher Abby Hiatt is doing great on the mound. Everybody has been doing awesome. I just love seeing our team chemistry. Everybody builds each other up, and we’re not tearing each other down. I think that’s a huge factor when it comes to really having that good, solid season.”
Listen to much more with Evans from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.