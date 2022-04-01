(Logan) -- Another Sporrer will take their running talents to the next level.
Logan-Magnolia senior Courtney Sporrer is set to join her sister Taylor at Morningside this fall. However, it wasn’t always set in stone for her to continue running.
“Running causes me a lot of stress, competing and stuff,” Sporrer told KMA Sports. “When I went on my visit to Morningside, the team was so close, and that’s personally what I love about (Logan-Magnolia). In cross country and track, making so many memories throughout practices and meets, that’s something I wasn’t ready to give up yet.”
There’s plenty of familiarity on the roster at Morningside. Along with Taylor, former teammate Marissa Brenden is a member of the Mustangs.
“I’m really excited,” the younger Sporrer said. “I love competing with my sister, and to be back with Marissa, I’m really excited for that.”
Along with the familiarity, Sporrer says the comfort she found within the Morningside program and coaching staff was a clear draw.
“The coach was a big part of it,” she said. “Just the way he has his team do a lot of team bonding and stuff. That was something that really got me. I met a few of the teammates, and they all had a really close connection. I loved that.”
Listen to much more with Sporrer in the full interview linked below.