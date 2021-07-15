(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia baseball team has gone from an 0-7 start to a district final.
They look to continue their remarkable turnaround on Saturday when they face Tri-Center in a Class 1A District 15 Final.
"We are playing decent ball of late," Coach Kurtis Hinkel said. "The kids looked sharp. Obviously, this is when you want to look good. Hopefully, things keep clicking."
The Panthers (15-14) earned a berth in the district finals with a thrilling 4-3 win over Audubon Tuesday. Senior Joe Hedger tossed five innings of three-hit, four-strikeout baseball in the win.
"He threw his tail off," Coach Hinkel said. "That was big for us. And our defense played sharp behind him. We didn't have any big innings, but we took away a run here and there, and the timely hits in those innings did it for us."
Logan-Magnolia was a substate finalist last year, but another deep postseason run seemed unlikely early when they started 0-7 with losses to Tri-Center, Treynor, Underwood, Storm Lake, Sioux Central, Missouri Valley and CAM. The Panthers rebounded, though, with a seven-game winning streak from June 15th to June 22nd.
"We talked a lot about those moments not defining us," Hinkel said. "We were not sharp at some things that we needed to be sharper at. We were finally able to put stuff together. And when we put it together, we looked sharp. We just had to put it together and play a full seven innings of baseball."
The Panthers' pitching staff sparked their turnaround, paced by the combo of Hedger and Jacob Fetter. Fetter owns a 4-3 record, 2.93 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings while Hedger is 3-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts. Trey Melby and Brody West have also seen their share of innings this season.
"We have a deep staff," Hinkel said. "Joe is constantly over the plate and making hitters put the ball in play. (Jacob) Fetter does a good job of competing."
Hedger (.425/.570/.588, 19 RBI) and Fetter (.378/.491/.511, 19 RBI) have paced the offense, too, while Melby, West, Ryder Harkleroad, Evan Roden, Kaleb Hatcher and Jarrett Armstrong have been constants in the lineup, too.
The only thing standing between Lo-Ma and another trip to the state tournament is Tri-Center (26-2), who beat the Panthers twice, 6-4 on May 27th and 14-4 on June 10th.
While the second result got away from his squad, Coach Hinkel feels his team's showing in the first go-around shows they can hang with the 1A No. 10 Trojans.
"Hopefully, we can put our best effort out there," he said. "I think we can compete and see what we can do. If we play the smart baseball that we're capable of, I think we should stay in the game and make it a good one. We gotta get the ball over the plate, and we should be in a tight game."
Trevor Maeder will be in Neola on Saturday night with the call of Logan-Magnolia/Tri-Center on KMA 960 at 7 p.m. Coach Hinkel made his comments on Thursday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.