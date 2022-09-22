(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia wrestling phenom Wyatt Reisz had his choice of schools, but the two-time state champion ultimately found the right fit 579 miles from home at the Colorado School of Mines.
"I'm beyond grateful to have the opportunity to wrestle in college," Reisz said. "It's something I've always wanted to do. Wrestling has always been something I've enjoyed doing. I've made a lot of memories."
Reisz's talents gave him many opportunities at the collegiate level, but he settled on the Golden, Colorado school because of their academics.
"It came down to their engineering program," Reisz said. "It fit what I wanted. I went down there and experienced it, and I enjoyed it. And Colorado is a beautiful state."
The Orediggers are a Division II program in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
"I really enjoyed the guys," Reisz said. "The guys all seemed nice. They seem committed. Being down there and seeing how they do things makes me feel I'll be able to meet my wrestling goals."
Reisz committed to Colorado School of Mines over interest from Iowa State, Central, Loras and Nebraska-Kearney.
"It came down to Iowa State and (Colorado School of Mines)," he said. "I made the decision for Colorado School of Mines."
Reisz has compiled a 144-8 record with two state championships during his prep career. He always carries a mild, laid-back demeanor, but making his college decision prior to his senior season means he doesn't have to stress his future while chasing a third title.
"It definitely takes a weight off my chest," he said. "I feel like I'm still going into the wrestling season trying to do my best, but it helps to have that decision out of the way."
Reisz hopes to use his senior season as an opportunity to hone his craft before jumping to the next level.
"I'm speeding up my overall offense and being technical," he said. "I hope to learn new things."
