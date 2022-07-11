(Logan) – For the sixth time in school history, the Logan-Magnolia softball team is headed to the state tournament.
The Panthers (28-0) kept their bid for a perfect season using a fast start and surviving a late comeback attempt to beat West Monona 6-5 Monday in a Class 2A Regional Final.
"I can't say enough about the girls," said Head Coach Rick McHugh. "We played a very good West Monona team. We knew they'd come back and fight and claw -- they did that the last time we played them too. We were just trying to make outs with the extra runs we had. I give them credit, the came back. I'm proud of our girls. They deserve to go. We're going to have fun."
Logan-Magnolia started the game hot, getting the first two runners on with West Monona errors. Samantha Yoder hit an RBI single, Marki Bertelsen had an RBI groundout and Abby Hiatt singled in a run to stake the Panthers to a 3-0 lead.
Lo-Ma added another run in the second when Amelia Evans walked, moved to third on an Erikah Rife single and scored on a safety squeeze by Yoder.
West Monona responded with a run in the third, but the Panthers put some more distance with single tallies in the fourth and fifth. Rife hit an RBI triple in the fourth, which was followed in the fifth by Bertelsen scoring on a botched pickoff attempt at third.
The Spartans got a run back in the sixth to make it 6-2.
In the circle, Hiatt carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, despite issuing six walks. Following a lead-off walk, West Monona got an infield single from Sophia Woodward, which was quickly followed by an RBI double from Madison Chestnut to cut the lead to 6-3. Woodward came around to score on an error by the Panthers to make it 6-4, prompting a visit from McHugh.
"Just relax," said McHugh on the message during the visit. "We play best when we relax. You can't defend the walk and Abby gets that little extra pump in her throw. If they're going to sit on it a little bit, then Abby needs to relax.
Following a popout, the Spartans got an RBI groundout to get it within 6-5 with the tying run at third. Hiatt induced a weak popup to end the contest and send the Panthers to state.
“I told her to relax, she got her composure and we got that first out and once we got the second out, I was feeling pretty confident then,” said McHugh. “They had some good hitters up and they were right where they wanted to be."
Hiatt went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs with three strikeouts. She worked around seven walks and two hits.
"It feels really good," said Hiatt. "Especially since we've gotten so close the past few years. It feels so good to finally make it."
Offensively, Rife finished 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.
"I feel flashbacks right now from my eighth grade year when we went last," said Rife. "This feels amazing. It means everything. All the hard work and team effort that we've had this year, it's been unbelievable. I've never thought I'd feel this way about a team."
Yoder finished the game with two RBI, while Evans scored two runs for the Panthers.
Logan-Magnolia drew the No. 3 seed in next week's State Tournament. The Panthers will play Tuesday, July 19th at 1:30 p.m. against sixth-seeded Wilton.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with McHugh, Rife and Hiatt in a video you can view below.
Chestnut paced the Spartan offense with an RBI double, while Carly Stangel threw four innings of relief in the circle, allowing one earned run.