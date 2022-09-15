(Logan) -- After securing the season’s first victory, Logan-Magnolia (1-2) looks to get back to .500 when it hosts Tri-Center (1-2) Friday.
The Panthers took down Westwood (2-1) in a 14-6 defensive slugfest in week three to end their season-opening skid.
“We needed [the win],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight said. “According to the BCMoore rankings, we’ve had the toughest schedule in the state so far through three games, and it’s definitely felt like it.”
Logan-Magnolia opened its season with losses to a pair of top-10 teams in Kuemper Catholic and Woodbury Central, but righted the ship in the low-scoring affair against Westwood.
“I certainly respect Westwood,” Straight said. “They were really well-coached and they have an all-state player in Jackson Dewald who’s a big force running the ball and a really good linebacker as well, and we did a good job of having 11 guys flying around to stop him. We contained him well enough to get the win.”
Dewald ran for over 600 yards and six touchdowns in Westwood’s first two games of the 2022 season.
Last Friday, Logan-Magnolia held Dewald to just 76 yards on 20 carries.
“We’ve had quite a few juniors [on defense] really stepping up and making big plays,” Straight said. “We’re not talented enough to have three or four guys dominate anything, so it’s gotta be all 11 [players] in any phase of the game for us and it was certainly 11 on Friday night.”
There wasn’t much to write home about offensively for either squad, as the defenses controlled the entire contest.
The Panther offense continued its tendency to pound the rock, as Calvin Collins had 74 yards on 18 carries, Evan Roden rushed for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries, while quarterback Calvin Wallis ran for 44 yards on eight totes.
“Wallis is a really good quarterback,” Straight said. “We kind of go through him because he’s really smart and he’s the quarterback you want who knows everyone’s job… and then we just have a bunch of guys who have really improved. Collins is improving by the game, looking faster by the week, and Roden has done the same.”
With a win under their belt, the Panthers now turn their eyes to a familiar opponent: Tri-Center.
Similar to Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center stumbled out of the gate, suffering two losses at the hands of highly-regarded teams. Last week, though, the Trojans also picked up their first victory in a 63-0 demolition of Missouri Valley.
Tri-Center is led by senior tailback Michael Turner, who has already eclipsed 500 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns in just three games.
“[Tri-Center] looks pretty scary,” Straight said. “Turner is really talented and [QB Maddox Anderson] gave us a lot of problems last year, and he’s back. They also have a couple receivers who can hurt you with their speed, so you can’t really concentrate on one kid as much as we did last week against Westwood.”
While Turner poses a major threat to any opponent the Trojans face, Logan-Magnolia is confident in its defense after shutting down a similar threat in Dewald.
“[Tri-Center’s] has a little different offense,” Straight said. “Westwood kept everything inside and tight, but because Tri-Center maybe has a few more weapons, I feel like they’re gonna try to spread us out a little bit more than we want… so it’s a different challenge, but it’s comparable in that both [Turner and Dewald] are excellent players and the goal is to stop them.”
Logan-Magnolia will host Tri-Center at 7 P.M. Friday. Matt Hays will have reports from Logan on the KMA Sports Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show.
Hear the full interview with Straight below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight on 960 AM and 99.1 FM.