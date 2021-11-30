(Logan) -- One of KMAland's perennial wrestling powers is poised for another memorable season with many returners, including a defending state champion.
"We are excited," said Logan-Magnolia Coach Dan Thompson. "Things are going a lot smoother and easier than they were at this time last year."
The Panthers had a dream year in 2020. They claimed the Western Iowa Conference title, took third in the Class 1A State Dual Tournament and collected bronze in the individual tournament.
"Top to bottom, we made significant strides and improvements," Thompson said. "Seeing that improvement as the year went on is something we are striving for again this year."
Junior Wyatt Reisz returns to the lineup for the Panthers after claiming a state championship at 138 pounds last year. Thompson says Reisz has made improvements this offseason and is poised to defend his crown.
"Wyatt is calm and collected," Thompson said. "In the wrestling room, you wouldn't know if he got first or seventh last year. He goes about his business and works really hard. We are working on improving some different parts of his game. I think he's gotten bigger and stronger, too, so that will be fun."
Two other state medalists -- Gavin Maguire and Rex Johnsen -- also return to Coach Thompson's team.
Maguire took eighth at 160 pounds while Johnsen -- a Wyoming football commit -- was second at 285 pounds. Both played large roles in Lo-Ma's successful football season and should do the same this winter.
"Rex and Gavin are leaders for sure," Thompson said. "They both look great this year. Last year, Gavin was a little undersized, but he's gotten bigger. Rex has put in a lot of work, and I think you'll see that on the mat."
While the Panthers don't lack experience, Thompson also expects some underclassmen to contribute.
"We are probably going to start with six, seven or eight seniors," he said. "But we have a neat group of guys coming in. They are going to be ready to step in."
Sean Thompson and Kai Carritt were also state qualifiers last year while Jacob Downey and Tarick Rowe return after qualifying districts.
With what they return, Thompson says this year's goal is the norm in Logan: make progress and contend for the 18th state dual qualification in program history.
"It (the expectation) is to get better every day, compete hard and do it for your team," he said. "The dual tournament is one of our big goals, and our guys know that. It's certainly one of our goals."
The Panthers begin their journey to Des Moines this Saturday when they head to Harlan for the Dan Hill Invitational. That meet, coupled with the following week's Riverside Invitational and the Western Iowa Conference Tournament, should serve as good measuring sticks for the Panthers before Christmas break.
"The big thing in the beginning is to try different stuff and be aggressive," he said. "We've told kids to let it fly, and we will work each day. It's a long way until February."
Check out the full interview with Coach Thompson below.