(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia's Marissa Brenden was looking for somewhere that reminded her of home. She found that with Morningside's track program.
"It means a lot," Brenden said about her college commitment. "I've worked really hard to get to where I am."
Running didn't always have Brenden's love.
"When I was younger, I didn't really run at all," she said. "Eighth grade is when I started to work towards it."
Brenden credits her high school coach -- Kelli Kersten -- a large part of why she's taken a liking to running, and chose to do so in college.
She initially debated between running at Morningside or attending South Dakota State as a student.
"Morningside was my main one," she said. "SDSU had a nice campus, but once I went and visited Morningside, I knew that's where I wanted to be."
Brenden tells KMA Sports the feel she got when visiting Morningside was similar to what she felt while running at Lo-Ma.
"They were all super excited to see me and wanted me there," she said. "I could tell it was a good place to be. I've been talking to the coach since last summer. He's been supportive and always checking up on me."
Brenden was a contributor to back-to-back Class 1A state championship squads in 2018 and 2019. She hopes to build off the successes she had in high school while also continuing to improve.
"I'm going to have to work harder than I did in high school because it's way different," she said. "I need to focus. I wasn't the greatest runner, but I was always there. I want to improve my times. I know I can."
Brenden, who plans to study nursing at Morningside, will reunite with former high school teammate Taylor Sporrer, who will transfer to Morningside after a stint at Nebraska-Omaha.
