(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia multi-sporter Jacob Downey will continue that lifestyle at the next level with Morningside.
The Panthers standout has decided to play soccer and wrestle for the Mustangs.
“It just kind of started with wrestling,” Downey told KMA Sports. “I had a couple colleges ask me to start wrestling for them and went for visits. Next thing I know, Morningside talked to me about soccer, and I decided I really wanted to do soccer and wrestling would be icing on the cake.”
While the two sports will have some overlap with soccer in the fall and wrestling in the winter, Downey says he feels it’s something he feels he can navigate.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m always up for a challenge,” he said. “Soccer somewhat interferes with wrestling, which is why I had to pick (a primary). I like to find a good challenge, and I’m going to do the best I can.”
Downey will focus primarily on soccer after a strong career with the Panthers. This past season, Downey led the Panthers with 14 goals and had one assist.
“I’ve been playing soccer ever since I was a little kid,” he said. “This year, I was a forward and was mainly one of the ones scoring goals. I’m pursuing forward at Morningside and hopefully can score some goals there.”
The opportunity to play two sports in college is a chance not lost on Downey, who is excited to see if he can juggle two collegiate sports as well as he did in high school.
“I’m really excited,” he added. “It’s hard to explain how nerve-racking it is, but two sports will be fun to try out at the next level.”
Listen to the full interview with Downey from Friday’s UFR linked below.