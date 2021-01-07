(KMAland) -- The Predicament has released their latest state wrestling rankings, which are highlighted by Logan-Magnolia's duo of Hagen Heistand and Briar Reisz being the top ranked wrestler in their respective weight classes.
Heistand is No. 1 in 138 while Reisz is atop the 152 pound rankings. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area wrestlers can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
Teams: 3. Logan-Magnolia, 5. Underwood
106: 2. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 4. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 8. Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley)
113: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 8. John Schroder (Riverside)
120: 5. Jace Rose (Riverside), 8. Blake Allen (Underwood), 9. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), 10. Jarryn Stephens (East Union)
126: 3. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 8. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 10. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
132: 3. Westin Allen (Underwood)
138: 1. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 4. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas)
145: 4. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 7. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
152: 1. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)
160: 4. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), 8. Connor Golston (Moravia), 9. Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys)
170: 5. Cael McLaren (St. Albert)
182: 10. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center)
195: 7. Corey Coleman (Treynor), 10. Dalton Calkins (Southwest Valley)
220: 3. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley)
285: 3. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 6. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia), 8. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley)
CLASS 2A
Teams: 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
106: 7. Vincent Mayberry (Glenwood)
120: 9. Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
126: 7. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 8. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
145: 2. Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 6. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), 9. Dawson Bond (Red Oak), 10. Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan)
152: 1. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
170: 4. Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan), 8.Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)
182: 10. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)
195: 2. Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM), 8. Cole Ridnour (Clarinda), 9. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)
220: 3. Crew Howard (Clarinda)
CLASS 3A
120: 6. Tanner Wink (Lewis Central)
126: 7. Nick Walters (Sioux City North)
145: 8. Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln)
220: 4. Colton Hoag (LeMars)