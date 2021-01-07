HS Wrestling

(KMAland) -- The Predicament has released their latest state wrestling rankings, which are highlighted by Logan-Magnolia's duo of Hagen Heistand and Briar Reisz being the top ranked wrestler in their respective weight classes.

Heistand is No. 1 in 138 while Reisz is atop the 152 pound rankings. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area wrestlers can be viewed below.

CLASS 1A 

Teams: 3. Logan-Magnolia, 5. Underwood

106: 2. Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley), 4. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), 8. Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley)

113: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood), 8. John Schroder (Riverside)

120: 5. Jace Rose (Riverside), 8. Blake Allen (Underwood), 9. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), 10. Jarryn Stephens (East Union) 

126: 3. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 8. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 10. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) 

132: 3. Westin Allen (Underwood)

138: 1. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia), 4. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas)

145: 4. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 7. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr)

152: 1. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)

160: 4. Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia), 8. Connor Golston (Moravia), 9. Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys)

170: 5. Cael McLaren (St. Albert)

182: 10. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center)

195: 7. Corey Coleman (Treynor), 10. Dalton Calkins (Southwest Valley)

220: 3. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley)

285: 3. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), 6. Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia), 8. Connor Murray (Missouri Valley)

CLASS 2A 

Teams: 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

106: 7. Vincent Mayberry (Glenwood)

120: 9. Noah Parmelee (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

126: 7. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 8. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)

145: 2. Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 6. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic), 9. Dawson Bond (Red Oak), 10. Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan)

152: 1. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

170: 4. Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan), 8.Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)

182: 10. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)

195: 2. Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM), 8. Cole Ridnour (Clarinda), 9. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)

220: 3. Crew Howard (Clarinda)

CLASS 3A

120: 6. Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) 

126: 7. Nick Walters (Sioux City North)

145: 8. Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln)

220: 4. Colton Hoag (LeMars)

