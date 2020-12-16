(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia wrestler Hagen Heistand is off to a dominant start to his junior season.
The No. 2 ranked 132-pounder in Class 1A, Heistand is 14-0 following a championship at the Riverside Invitational and a 3-0 evening in a quadrangular on Tuesday. His final match in Oakland on Saturday was a 13-5 major decision win over No. 4 ranked Mikey Baker of West Sioux.
“I wrestled pretty good,” Heistand told KMA Sports. “My hands were on him the whole time, and I was moving him. It was my match. I basically controlled it. I wrestled like I did, came out dominant and ready to wrestle, and he wasn’t prepared.”
Of course, that’s been par for the course for Heistand so far this season. He has eight wins by fall, and he’s scored an average of just over 21 points per match in the other six, including five by technical fall.
“I go into each and every match and try to score as much as I can,” Heistand said. “I think about scoring as many points as I possibly and physically can. I just want to push the pace, go out and dominate and make the kid never want to wrestle me again.”
Heistand says he owes a lot of his success early this year to a busy offseason. Despite the pandemic, he worked hard on building his strength and spent time with Sebolt Wrestling Academy, based in Jefferson and Mason City.
“I was blessed I got to wrestle this offseason,” he said. “It was the most I’d ever trained in the offseason. I actually feel like I jumped to a whole new level. There was nothing else to do, so I just trained my butt off.”
Heistand is a two-time state medalist, including a third-place finish in his sophomore year. His goals include a couple spots higher this year.
“The overall goal is being a state champion this year,” he said, “but I just want to go to that state tournament and dominate. Everyone I wrestle, I want to push the pace and score points, score points. That’s the goal.”
Heistand was honored on Monday as the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week. Listen to the full interview with Heistand below.