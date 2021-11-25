(Logan) -- One of the most important pieces of Logan-Magnolia’s dynamic rushing attack is honored today as the KMAland A/1A/2A Lineman of the Year.
Panthers senior standout Rex Johnsen paved the way for the Lo-Ma rushing offense, which ranked third in Class A with 3,387 yards.
“I thought individually on the football field was exactly how I wanted to play,” Johnsen told KMA Sports. “I worked really hard. I set goals for myself to dominate every play, and I thought I did a great job doing that.”
Many agreed with Johnsen, who was named a First Team All-State choice by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
“We had a really great year,” Johnsen said of his team, which finished 9-2 and in a state quarterfinal. “We didn’t really quite achieve our goals, but we were really happy with how we ended up. We would have liked to end the season with a state championship, but that didn’t happen. We played really well as a team together, and I had a fun year with the team.”
The 6-foot-6, 281-pound offensive guard/defensive end was also named the Class A District 8 Lineman of the Year and committed to Wyoming in August. A big part of Johnsen and other linemen’s success is their ability to understand their role.
“We completely understand our role,” he said. “We know we’re not going to get the most recognition, and our running backs might get the most. We know it starts up front, and we create holes for our running backs.”
Johnsen also had a big season on the defensive line, finishing with 34.0 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
The Lo-Ma standout is the third straight Western Iowa Conference honoree for the A/1A/2A Lineman of the Year award, joining Easton Eledge of Underwood (2020) and Treynor’s Kristian Martens (2019).
Listen to the complete interview with Johnsen linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND A/1A/2A LINEMAN OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Easton Eledge, Underwood
2019: Kristian Martens, Treynor
**The Lineman of the Year split into small school and large school in 2019.**
PREVIOUS KMALAND 11-PLAYER LINEMAN OF THE YEAR WINNER
2018: Logan Jones, Lewis Central
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments on our award choices.