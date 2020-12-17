(Logan) -- Along with the excitement of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, Logan-Magnolia senior Tre Melby made his college decision.
The 6-foot-8 defensive line recruit announced he will continue his football and academic career with Northwest Missouri State.
“Just the feel of it,” Melby said in making his decision. “The family feel, great atmosphere, great program. It just felt great and felt right.”
Melby says he also visited Morningside, Iowa Western and Wayne State before choosing the Bearcats.
“Joel Osborn was my recruiter, and it just kind of clicked right away,” he said. “They were really interested in me, and I was really interested in them.”
With plenty of options at his disposal, Melby says the decision was very difficult.
“I had to think about it for a long time,” he said. “Ultimately, (Northwest) just felt right. It felt like a big family to me. Not a new one but another one. The coaches were really nice and super confident in their team.”
Melby, who also accepted an invite to this year’s Iowa Shrine Bowl on Wednesday, is aiming for big things from a team and individual perspective.
“Hopefully, more championships (at Northwest),” he said of his goals, “and maybe one day the NFL. I just can’t wait to play more football.”
Listen to the full interview with Melby below.