(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia senior basketball standout Mya Moss has long dreamed of playing for Morningside. That dream will become reality next year.
“I’ve been decided on Morningside since at least my junior year,” Moss told KMA Sports. “I love the coaching staff, and I love the team feel they have there. They have a really good team chemistry and family feel, which is what I’m used to coming from Logan-Magnolia.”
Moss, who averaged 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game this past season for the Panthers, was named KMA Sports WIC Elite and to the All-Senior Team.
“I’ve wanted to play basketball at the collegiate level ever since I was little,” Moss added. “It just kind of became less of a dream and more of a reality as I got into high school. I just always knew that’s what I was going to do post-high school because this is the sport I love, and I want to do it longer.”
Moss says her interest in Morningside came from watching a family friend, Rachelle Housh of Missouri Valley, while she was playing for the Mustangs.
“I always just loved it there,” she said. “I have watched them for years and knew that’s where I wanted to go. I didn’t talk to a lot of other schools. When I went to Morningside, they said they were only recruiting a couple people because they had a good thing going and knew what they wanted. They knew I was going to fit in, and I was really happy to hear that.”
Now, Moss is excited to join the Morningside program and is also very appreciative of the help she had along the way.
“Coach (Shad) Hornbeck has been there for every part of my basketball career,” she said. “My personal life, too. He’s been like a second dad to me through my life. My parents have been so supportive and the same with Coach (Derek) Sonderland and a bunch of AAU coaches throughout. I’ve had so much support. It’s amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
