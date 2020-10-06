(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia junior and the Week 6 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Courtney Sporrer had another outstanding pair of performances last week, racing to a win at IKM-Manning after placing second at Denison-Schleswig.
“This past week was really good for me,” Sporrer told KMA Sports. “Harlan was at the Denison meet, and it was one my goals to beat (Kaia Bieker) since she beat me at Tri-Center. I also wanted to try to stay close to (Peyton Pogge).”
While Tri-Center’s Pogge won the meet, Sporrer is excited to compete against the defending Class 1A state champion any chance she can get.
“Racing against her is really good for me,” she said. “It really gives me motivation to always to try to look for her and see how close I can stay with her.”
Two days after finishing runner-up to Pogge in Denison, Sporrer nabbed another individual championship at IKM-Manning.
“I felt pretty good,” she said. “My legs were a little sore from the Denison meet, and the IKM meet was a little hilly, but I felt pretty good overall.”
Sporrer and her team will be back in competition on Thursday afternoon at Boyer Valley.
“The season has been great,” Sporrer added. “Team-wise we lost three of our top runners and gained a couple that have never went out for cross country before. I wasn’t sure how we were going to do this year, but overall, I’m happy with how we’re doing.”
Sporrer made her comments on Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up during Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview with Sporrer below.