(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia basketball standout Emilie Thompson will continue playing at Waldorf.
The Panthers senior sharpshooter made her college decision recently and joined KMA Sports’ Upon Further Review on Monday.
“Their coach just contacted me, and we had a lot of really great conversations,” Thompson said. “They knew exactly what they wanted from me in their game plan. It just felt right.”
Thompson averaged 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals and hit 34 3-pointers a year ago for a state-qualifying Lo-Ma team.
“The (Waldorf) team was really nice and the coaches were great with the players,” Thompson added. “They know a lot about the game.”
Thompson says she also had an opportunity to visit with the business professor at the Forest City school.
“It was an all-around great visit,” Thompson said. “I knew it was the one for me.”
With her decision out of the way, Thompson is excited to have the opportunity to play collegiately.
“It’s something you always think about when you’re curious about a sport,” she said. “My brother wrestles in college, and I look up to him a lot. Being able to follow in his footsteps is a great feeling.”
Thompson and Lo-Ma open the season on Tuesday at Underwood. Hear the complete interview with Thompson below.