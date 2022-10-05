(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia standout Kattie Troxel is building off one of her strongest performances of the season last week.
The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week, Troxel had a 25-assist, 12-kill, 10-dig, 5-ace triple-double during a five-set win over Underwood last Thursday.
“Throughout the game, the first two sets were (frustrating),” Troxel told KMA Sports. “After we won the third set, we were going into the fourth set and knew it was our chance. They were low and we were high, and it was amazing when we finally won.”
Troxel has taken advantage of the Logan-Magnolia 6-2 offense this season, putting up sterling numbers that include averages of 4.3 assists, 1.8 kills, 1.9 digs and 0.5 aces per set.
“I feel like I have a really big role (with this team),” she said. “I am one of the setters and setters do have to lead the team, but I think I really stepped into a big leadership role this year as a senior. So have all of our seniors. They have really stepped up, and I feel like the leadership has been one of the best.”
The Panthers (11-9 overall, 3-4 WIC) continued their recent success on Tuesday night with a sweep of IKM-Manning. Troxel had 17 assists, 10 digs and eight kills in the victory. Lo-Ma will host Audubon on Thursday before finishing out the regular season with the WIC Tournament next week.
“I feel like we’ve grown greatly,” Troxel said of the Panthers. “We started kind of not knowing what our team was going to look like and kind of just going through the motions. As we have played together through (the season), I feel like our team has really good chemistry, and we all work together well.”
Listen to the full interview with Troxel from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.