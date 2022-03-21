(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team has become a perennial visitor to the state tournament. Coach Robbie Miller hopes 2022 is when his team takes the next step.
And they certainly have the talent to do so.
"I was excited before the season started," said Coach Miller. "Then we had tryouts, and I'm even more excited. We have a really talented squad."
Last year, the Lynx went 16-4 and qualified for state for the third consecutive season.
While last season posted success, Miller says its end -- a 3-0 loss to Waukee in the state quarterfinal -- was sour.
"We felt we didn't end the season the way we could have," he said. "We had some chemistry issues. So we've talked about that and have worked hard on building that team bond. It's really strong right now."
The team bond is aided by returning all but two contributors from last year's squad.
"We've got talent all over," Miller said. "We've built the system to meet that talent. Maybe we didn't play to our strengths that well last year. But after reflection and reviewing, I feel like we have some better tactics."
Sophomore Liberty Bates leads the Lynx's talented offense. Bates shined as a freshman, drilling 23 goals in 48 shots on goal. Miller says Bates made improvements in her game, which could be unfortunate for AL's opponents.
"She's gotten much better and maturing," Miller said. "She came in strong as a freshman, and she's even stronger and faster (now). She's looked awesome, so we are excited to have her as our centerpiece up top."
Hanna Schimmer added 14 goals. Piper McGuire, Allison Smith, Jazmin Martinez-Rangel and Paige Bracker also return.
And the lineup has gotten stronger, thanks to the transfers of Abby Evers and Megan Elam.
Evers, a Wayne State, comes to AL after posting 16 goals for crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson last year. And Elam was a starter for Lewis Central's state tournament team last year.
"They fill in perfectly the gaps we had last season," Miller said. "They're going to take our team to a new level. We are already seeing the difference they are making."
While the Lynx have become a staple at the Class 3A State Tournament, they are still searching for their first state tournament win and appear primed to do so. Coach Miller will get a good gauge of his team thanks to matchups with the reigning Iowa Class 3A (WDM Valley) and Nebraska Class B champ (Skutt Catholic) at the TJ Tournament on April 9th.
"The first two weeks are very difficult," Miller said. "We have some tough games, and we are going to find out who we are. We are excited because it will show us what we need to improve on and make us better."
AL's first game is next Tuesday against St. Albert.
Check out the full interview with Coach Miller below.