(Glenwood) -- Glenwood boys cross country coach Todd Peverill plans to mesh a trio of talented runners with some ambitious underclassmen this year.
If all goes well, it should produce another stellar season for the Rams.
"Our three top runners come back from last year," Peverill said. "We'll be light on experience at the competition level. But our underclassmen have dominated the JV level at the Hawkeye Ten, and we have some new runners. We'll be pretty deep from about one through 14. It will be exciting to see how they develop."
The thought of experienced pieces like Bryant Keller, Andrew Smith and Liam Hays working with some younger inexperienced runners has Peverill excited about the possibilities.
"It's always great to have the top guys," Peverill said. "We just tell the younger guys to keep up as long as they can in the workouts. If they can keep, we try to close it up next time. It's great to have powerful leadership because it develops the younger ones faster."
The Rams were the Hawkeye Ten Conference champions last year. They also qualified for state, ultimately finishing sixth.
Keller finished second at Hawkeye Ten and finished 10th at state. Keller had an impressive showing in the offseason, including a victory in a half-marathon in Spearfish, South Dakota.
"Looking back at his career, he was like our eighth or ninth runner as a middle schooler," Peverill said. "He's improved quite a bit since then."
Smith finished third in the Hawkeye Ten and 23rd at state, while Hays was 49th.
The return of Keller, Smith and Hays has Peverill optimistic his team can again contend for a conference title and state qualification.
"The goals are just like they've been the last five or six years," he said. "We'll try to win the individual meets, but it's just about learning how to race. It will be a learning process. We'll trust it because we're looking at the end of the season."
Glenwood opens the season Saturday in their home meet. The Rams will compete against Clarinda, Atlantic, St. Albert, East Mills, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Creston and Red Oak.
"We'll approach it by trying to go out at the right pace," Peverill said. "We'll just relax and race."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from the Glenwood Invitational on Saturday morning. Hear the full interview with Coach Peverill below.