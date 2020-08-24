(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls cross country returns every piece of a last year's strong team and have been putting in the work to best last year's output.
"Every practice, every workout, I'm just kind of blown away by their work ethic," Coach Dani Wagaman said. "We had no seniors last season, so that actually helped our numbers this year. We have a larger group of girls. As far as our training, a lot of them were used to what we were doing. People were always telling me that they were running around town. We are in a pretty good spot."
Last year, the Rams placed second in a loaded Hawkeye Ten Conference and qualified for the the Class 3A State Meet as a team, where they finished 14th. Coach Wagaman admits last year might have been a bit of a surprise.
"I feel like we are kinda always a surprise in some shape or form," Wagaman said. "We always have something going on, good or bad, that people aren't expecting, but you never quite know with running."
Junior Rachel Mullenax leads the way for the Rams' strong returning lineup. Mullenax placed fourth in the Hawkeye 10 meet last season and placed Glenwood at the state meet with a 48th-place finish. Wagaman says Mullenax is beginning to return to form after battling some injuries during the spring."
"Rachel is getting there," she said. "I wasn't quite sure how this was going to play out, but she's competitive when she gets out on the course. I know she's going to have the same goals in mind."
Aside from Mullenax, two other Rams also return two other medalists from last year's conference meet -- Emma Hughes and Erin Schultz. Rylee Nebel, Karlee Raymond, Rylie Wiese and Kaitlyn Caries were also key contributors last season.
With what they return, and the success they had last year, the Rams have their sights set on winning the Hawkeye Ten Conference for the first time since 2017.
"That's our goal," Wagaman said. "We know there's some other great teams in the conference, too, so it's not a given, but that's our goal."
Outside of winning the conference, the Rams would also like to return to Fort Dodge, but they know that will take care of itself.
"The one thing I love about this team is that it is not always about placing," Wagaman said. "They are setting their goals on following the training, being a good leader and being positive. When we focus on those things, things fall into place."
The Rams open their season Saturday at their host meet. The complete interview with Coach Wagaman can be heard below.