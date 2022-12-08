(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling.
The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store.
"The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded our expectations. They're exciting to watch and coach. We're having a good time."
The Titans won their first tournament at Ridge View on November 19th. They followed with a runner-up finish at the Newton Cardinal Classic and a strong showing at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Showdown.
"It's been exciting," Manz said. "We've been building up for this moment. We're taking advantage of this moment by showcasing our talents."
The Titans have a mix of experience and youth in their lineup.
Seniors Ava McNeal and Sophie Barnes lead the lineup.
Barnes was a three-time state medalist at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament, and McNeal finished sixth in her junior season.
Barnes and McNeal were among Lewis Central's five state medalists last year. Junior Espie Almazan and sophomores Mahri Manz and Maya Humlicek also medaled with respective finishes of sixth, fourth and third last year.
Those five form a tough lineup for the Titans, while Dana Swedensky, Kells Tawzer, Isabell Sunderman, Annabelle Hawkins and Cierra Elderbaum have also been early-season contributors.
"The first day of practice, they started working with each other," Manz said. "They're good leaders and good teammates."
The Titans don't mess around offensively. That's led to their success.
"They're really going after takedowns," Coach Manz said. "They make it a competition amongst themselves. They're getting on top and being really aggressive, which is tough in wrestling. You can teach them all the techniques you want, but that technique isn't beneficial if they're not aggressive."
Their aggressive offensive approach complements Manz's belief in constant improvement.
"We go into every day with the mindset of getting one percent better," he said. "Whether that's in technique, conditioning or mental toughness. Our goals are set for February. Each day gives us the opportunity to achieve those goals."
The first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Wrestling Tournament is February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville. There are still many unknowns about what the event will look like, but one thing looks certain: Lewis Central will have a presence.
"Each year, we talk about where we'd like the team to be," Manz said. "If they're meeting their goals, the team aspect takes care of itself. If every girl goes after their goal, we're going to be in the hunt."
Lewis Central wrestles at the Council Bluffs Classic on Friday and Saturday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Manz.