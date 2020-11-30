(Logan) -- One of Western Iowa's wrestling powers is primed for another strong season.
"We are definitely excited," Logan-Magnolia Coach Dan Thompson said of this season. "Our guys are excited to compete for sure."
Last year, the Logan-Magnolia wrestling squad qualified for state duals for the 16th time in the past 19 seasons. The Panthers enter this season with the pieces intact for a 17th trip since 2002.
"I thought we had a really nice end of the year," Thompson said. "Up and down the lineup, we bring a lot of those guys back. Hopefully, they are ready to take another step forward."
Nobody honestly knows what a wrestling season will look like with COVID, but many, including Thompson do know this will be a challenging season.
"I think there will definitely be some challenges," he said. "It's a very fluid situation. We have 39 guys and ladies out, which is awesome, but our attendance has varied. It's a tough situation. We have been hit pretty hard with our program. It's a lot to navigate."
The Panthers are led by three-time state runner-up Briar Reisz at 152 pounds. The Nebraska-Kearney narrowly missed out on the elusive state title last year while wrestling with a torn ACL.
"He had surgery after the season and he's rehabbed really well," Thompson said.
While the pressure of falling short in the finals might be daunting for many, Thompson does not feel it is for Reisz.
"I don't think he's gonna put a ton of pressure on himself," he said. "He's very good at going out, competing and doing the best he can. I think he'll do that."
Junior Hagen Heistand enters the year as a two-time state medalist and fresh off a strong offseason.
"We are excited for him at 132," Thompson said of Heistand.
Briar's younger brother -- Wyatt -- was a state medalist last year and will figure into the 138/145 range for the Panthers while Sean Thompson, Brady Thompson, Gavin Maguire, Jacob Downey and Rex Johnsen should also be in the lineup for Lo-Ma.
"We are really excited about those guys," Thompson said.
As you might expect from a Lo-Ma wrestling squad, they have big goals.
"We want to be on the front side of the state dual bracket again," Thompson said. "We would like to put ourselves in that position. I don't think a top-three trophy is out of the realm, but there are a lot of things to maneuver between now and February. We have to stay healthy, stay out of quarantine and keep getting better every day."
The Panthers will open their season Thursday with a quad at Woodbine. The complete interview with Coach Thompson can be heard below.