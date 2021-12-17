(Underwood) -- The Underwood wrestling team is aiming high this season, and rightfully so.
The 1A No. 3 Eagles had a strong showing at the talent-filled Council Bluffs Classic last week, taking third out of 42 teams and finishing ahead of some Midwest powerhouses.
"We did a great job of competing," said Underwood Coach Joe Stephens. "We love that tournament. It's the closest thing we get to a state tournament. We're a small town, and the only two teams that beat us were nationally ranked. I was really happy with how the guys did."
Gable Porter (132) won a championship for the Eagles while Blake Allen (120), Stevie Barnes (138) and Hagen Heistand (145) were runners-up.
"For those guys, wrestling nationally-ranked people is something they do every week in the spring and summer," Stephens said. "It's not a new thing. They expect to do well when they go. That confidence and experience pay dividends."
Underwood's mat room has no shortage of talent. Porter is a two-time state finalist, and former state champion, Heistand -- a Campbell commit -- is a three-time third-place finisher at state, and Barnes has been a state runner-up twice.
Add Blake Allen, Westin Allen, Lucas Bose and others to the mix, and the Eagles have a roster full of accomplished grapplers.
"We have five team members that are All-Americans and World Team trials runners-up," Stephens said. "It's a lot of fun. It's always about getting better and never about winning or losing. It takes the pressure off."
However, Coach Stephens' team isn't interested in resting its laurels on talent alone. There's always room for improvement.
"Every person in the room is unique," he said. "They're good at different skills. We try to keep working on the things they are good at, but we also find deficits and holes, and work on those things."
The Eagles return to action on Saturday at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. The team race should be fun. Underwood and Logan-Magnolia are both state-ranked, while Missouri Valley also poses a threat.
Underwood has been on the cusp of winning the WIC each of the last three years but has fallen short to Lo-Ma each time.
"The expectation doesn't change," Stephens said. "This one happens to be the conference tournament. The same effort and preparation will hopefully parlay. As long as our effort is high and we are staying within ourselves, it'll be a good weekend for us."
Long term, the Eagles expect to contend for a Class 1A title.
"We talk about it every day," Stephens said. "We feel like we are in a position to stake a claim at the end. There's a lot of work to be done, but our guys are willing and excited. We absolutely believe we can make a deep run and bring home a gold trophy."
Saturday's WIC Tournament can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 and watched on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Check out the full interview with Coach Stephens below.