(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens and Cam Taylor-Britt were picked on the second day of the NFL Draft.
Hall — a running back — was picked at No. 36 overall by the New York Jets while Jurgens — a center — was picked No. 51 by the Philadelphia Eagles. Cam Taylor-Britt — a cornerback — was snatched up at No. 60 by the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
The Chiefs had three more picks on day two, choosing Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (Pick 54), Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook (Pick 62) and Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (Pick 103).
View the complete list of picks linked here.